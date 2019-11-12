Sneads High School senior Colton Mercer has pitched almost 135 innings in his high school career, between grades 9 and 11. He's now a senior and will build on his record as he finishes high school and heads to college to play for Florida State University.
The southpaw's fastest pitch to date has been clocked at 89 mph, according to one of his coaches. Mercer's had 217 strike-outs and 62 walks over his high school career, so far; as a junior, he finished with 112 strikeouts for the year. That accomplishment left him ranked third in the state across all classifications.
At a Monday signing ceremony, Mercer was joined by friends and family, who watched as he made the move to FSU official.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.