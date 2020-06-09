License-free freshwater fishing weekend is June 13 and 14, when a fishing license is not required for Florida residents or visitors.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, license-free weekends provide an excellent opportunity for non-licensed recreational anglers to experience fishing.
Before heading out to enjoy your time fishing, remember to stay safe by checking your local weather forecast, especially during this storm season, and boat safely by wearing your life jacket, paying attention, and maintaining 360-degree awareness. For more boating safety tips, visit MyFWC.com/Boating. And when you’re heading out, be sure to keep yourself and others safe by practicing social distancing, learn more at https://bit.ly/2wwuJ2d.
Enjoyed your trip fishing? Check out our angler recognition programs Catch a Florida Memory and TrophyCatch. Or fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
This free fishing weekend is part of the eight license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. Learn more about license-free fishing days at MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
