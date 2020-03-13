In accordance with the Florida College System Activities Association, Chipola Athletics has suspended all competition from March 13-27, according to a press release from Chipola College.
“The safety and health of our students is our number one priority,” said Athletic Director Jeff Johnson. “This falls in line with decisions made around the country and gives us time to follow how the situation develops.”
All baseball and softball games previously scheduled for March 13-27 will not be played at this time. It is yet to be determined if these games will be rescheduled.
Check ChipolaAthletics.com for updates as they become available.
Indians take down Eagles
The action comes on the heels of a victory for the Chipola baseball team, the Indians scoring an 8-7 win over Tallahassee Community College on Thursday.
Tallahassee and Chipola had split the two weekday games in Marianna, with Tallahassee winning the first 3-0, as both teams enter the two-week layoff mandated by the FCSAA due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In Thursday’s victory, Chipola built a four-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Tallahassee's charge for an 8-7 victory on Thursday. Tallahassee scored six runs in the failed comeback on a error in the sixth, a walk by Julian Barcelo in the sixth, a in the sixth, a single by Barcelo in the eighth, and a double by Spencer Hanson in the ninth.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. The Indians collected 12 hits and Tallahassee had eight.
Chipola got on the board in the first inning when Cameron Gray singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Tallahassee scored three runs in the sixth inning. Tallahassee offense in the inning was led by Dilan Lawson, Barcelo, and Cyrus Grimes, who all drove in runs.
Dylan Eskew earned the win for the Indians. He surrendered one run on two hits over five innings, striking out nine. Bo Bonds, Luis Guerrero, and Robert Bennett all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory. Guerrero recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Chipola.
Tanner Martin toed the rubber for Tallahassee. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out three.
Chipola racked up 12 hits on the day. Daniel Cerda, Isaiah Byars, Taylor Clapp, and Gray all managed multiple hits for the Indians. Cerda went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Chipola in hits.
Hanson led Tallahassee with three hits in five at bats.
On Tuesday, the Indians fell behind early and couldn't come back in that 3-0 loss to Tallahasse. Tallahassee took the lead on a single in the first inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Tallahassee pitchers struck out 14, while Chipola sat down 14.
The Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning, when Julian Barcelo singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
A double by Cameron Gray in the first inning was a positive for the Indians.
Dilan Lawson took the win for Tallahassee. He lasted six innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out nine. Leighton Alley and Nolan Daniel entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Andrew Moore took the loss for Chipola. He surrendered three runs on five hits over four and a third innings, striking out five.
Gray went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Indians in hits. Chipola didn't commit a single error in the field. Jozsef Rohrbacher had 15 chances in the field, the most on the team.
Spencer Hanson led Tallahassee CC with two hits in four at bats.
The suspension of play comes 27 games into the Chipola season, with the Indians season at 18 wins and nine losses so far. Two of those have been conference games. The team is 1-1 in that category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.