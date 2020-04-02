Vernon resident Jachob Carl Berry, 26, faces charges in Holmes and Washington counties following a series of incidents in those jurisdictions Wednesday night, according to a press release issued by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say HCSO officers responded to a Lee Road residence after receiving a call from the homeowner that someone, after identified as Berry, had entered her residence uninvited and then had left.
About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to a Dogwood Lane residence on reports that a vehicle had been stolen there. The victim told officers that he’d walked outside and seen someone, also later identified as Berry, attempting to leave his yard in the stolen car, and that he had to move out of the way as the intruder drove the car toward him.
The vehicle was soon located at a residence in the area of Highway 79, south of Bonifay, just inside Washington County, where Berry had allegedly abandoned it before fleeing on foot.
K-9 tracking teams with Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center were deployed and quickly established a track. Berry was soon located and placed into the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
Berry is charged with grand theft of an automobile, aggravated assault, and trespassing in Holmes County and also faces additional charges in Washington County, authorities said in the release.
