Three members of the John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the recent Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution District Meeting that was held in Hoover.
There were approximately 300 members from all over the state in attendance. Exciting and informative workshops were held to assist members in the administration of their chapters.
A women’s suffrage event, celebrating 100 years since the 19th Amendment passed in Congress giving women the right to vote, was held and attendees were encouraged to wear suffrage attire.
Chapter Regent Nell Gilmer was presented a certificate for completion of the ASDAR Member Course. Cathy Tallino and Claire Murphy represented the chapter as suffragettes.
