Lakeside will be hosting a preseason basketball camp/clinic for ages 8-and-older for three consecutive Saturdays — Nov. 9, 16 and 23 — at the Chiefs’ Shoemaker Court. Campers 8-12 will work out from 8:30-10 a.m., and campers 13-and-older from 10:15 a.m. to noon. On Nov. 23 both age groups will be together from 8:30-9:45 a.m.
The camp is for anyone interested. Siblings falling in different age groups can crossover and participate at the same time.
This is a different approach in basketball fundamental development as the clinic/camp is right at the beginning of basketball season and not during the summer.
Fundamentals taught at this camp can be executed immediately with seasons beginning and should give all campers a fresh start with their respective teams. Most fundamentals taught in summer camps are long forgotten by November and this will be the perfect solution to begin fresh.
This camp is not just intended for school players or recreation league players as it can also be an introduction for those that just simply like basketball and want to be introduced to the fundamentals of the game.
Recreation coaches are also invited to attend to learn simple basics of the game to teach the kids of their teams.
The cost of the camp cost is $75 per participant. This covers all three sessions ($75 up front for registration if you attend all three sessions or not). Registration will be on arrival the first day.
Anyone interested in participating can email tclements@lakesidechiefs.com.
