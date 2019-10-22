In the 14th Judicial Circuit, mediators have been saving the courts time and money by helping people achieve mutual agreements in their cases for more than 20 years. Carol Dunaway, Director of Mediation Programs for the 14th Judicial Circuit, says the program started in Bay County over 20 years ago.
“What was once a small program in Bay County serving just one judge has expanded greatly over the years, serving multiple judges throughout the circuit,” Dunaway says.
In the family and dependency divisions, mediators are both staff and contract mediators. All have gone through 40 hours of specialized training, mentored under a certified mediator, and eventually became certified by the Florida Supreme Court. In our county court division, mediators are both staff and volunteers. You read that right — volunteers. For over 20 years, the courts have relied on trained volunteers to mediate the lion’s share of county cases in the 14th Judicial Circuit.
County volunteers are provided 20 hours of basic mediation training and then paired with more senior mediators to learn how to actively listen, facilitate conversations, resolve disputes, and how to accurately complete paperwork. They don’t make decisions for the parties; they help parties find middle ground while maintaining control over the process.
Dunaway says the overall success rate is quite high, in the range of 65-75 percent in the county division, and with that kind of success rate, the program has become an invaluable part of the court system. Jackson County Judge Wade Mercer indicates that having volunteers mediate these cases frees up the judges to hear more contentious and complicated matters. And when not resolved at mediation and he must conduct a hearing, he knows the parties have at least attempted to work out their differences and their issues are too complex to resolve themselves.
Dunaway says mediators find the process very rewarding.
“I have been a mediator for over 12 years and mediated thousands of cases, each one unique and different from the next, but one thing is consistent, people just want to be heard and want to have an opportunity to tell their version of their story,” Dunaway says. Peacemaking and problem solving is one of the many rewards a mediator enjoys.
The 14th Circuit is currently pre-qualifying applicants to attend the free Supreme Court-approved training in Panama City Jan. 28-31, 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The training is free. The class was originally scheduled for January 2019, but had to be cancelled because Hurricane Michael destroyed the meeting location and the community was still reeling from the aftermath of the storm so there are high hopes this class will reach maximum capacity before the end of the year.
For more information, contact Carol Dunaway at 850-718-0027 or countymediation@jud14.flcourts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.