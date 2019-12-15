William and Marcey Ciecierski of Dothan, Alabama celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday November 12th, 2019.
William is the son of Walter, Sr and Brenda Ciecierski of Lewistown, Pennsylvania.
Marcey is the only daughter of Walter and Shirley McInnis of Dothan, Alabama.
William and Marcey were married at First Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama.
They have one daughter, CPL Carrie Ciecierski, who is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton, California with the United States Marines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.