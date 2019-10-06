Clemmons - Clark Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Todd Clemmons of Geneva, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter Candace Nicole Clemmons of Geneva, Alabama to Ryan Scott Clark of Newton, Alabama, son of Mr. And Mrs. Scott Clark of Newton, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Linda Howell and the late Gaston Howell Jr. of Geneva, Alabama and Mrs. Elaine Clemmons and the late Mr. Jimmy Clemmons of Chancellor, Alabama.
She is a graduate of Auburn University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences.
She is a third year medical student at UAB School of Medicine in Huntsville, Alabama.
The future bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. Charles Watford and the late Betty Watford of Cottonwood, Alabama and Mr. and Mrs. Murray Clark of Dothan, Alabama.
He is a graduate of Auburn University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.
He will graduate in May 2020 with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Geneva, Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.