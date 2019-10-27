Davis-Brumfield Engagement

Mr. Christopher Davis and Ms. Jennifer Davis of Enterprise, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Rebecca Davis, to Nicholas Garrett Brumfield, son of Mr. Gary Brumfield (Jaymi Brumfield) of Stoutsville, Ohio and Ms. Shelley Brumfield of Adelphie, Ohio.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Raymond Reddick and Mrs. Iris Reddick of Enterprise, Alabama; Mr. Thomas Davis (Karen Davis) of Jasper, Georgia; and Mrs. Rhonda Haile (Earl Haile) of Paxton, Illinois.
Emily is a 2019 graduate of the Alabama Dental Hygiene Program at UAB and is currently a dental hygienist with David A. Dauphin DMD in Dothan, Alabama and Wiregrass Dental in Enterprise, Alabama.
The future groom is the grandson of Mrs. Patty Blazer (Tommy Blazer) of Amanda, Ohio; Mr. Roger Brumfield (Susan Brumfield) of Amanda, Ohio; and Sandy and Steven Walker of Amanda, Ohio.
Nicholas is a 2018 graduate of the Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science of Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering. He is an Ohio Army National Guard Aviation Officer: UH-60M Qualification.
The wedding ceremony is planned for November 2, 2019 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon with the reception to follow at Wilkes Cove in Ozark, Alabama. All family and friends are cordially invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.