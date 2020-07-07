Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first two surface disinfectant products to be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for killing the coronavirus on surfaces.
Previously, the EPA listed 420 disinfectants that were tested on viruses that are more difficult to kill than the coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be successfully tested against SARS-CoV-2, according to reports.
Lysol’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, can now legally make claims that the product can kill the virus that causes COVID-19.
It is suggested that when using these disinfectants, visibly dirty surfaces should be cleaned first with soap and water. The disinfectant also needs to remain on the surface for the contact time listed on the instructions for use. The EPA test shows that Lysol Disinfectant Spray can kill the virus at two minutes of use.
The EPA has a list of all disinfectant products that meet the criteria necessary to kill the coronavirus.
