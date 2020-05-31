Kirkland-Holcombe Engagement

Thomas and Debbie Kirkland of Headland, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kate, to Jason Holcombe of Columbia,
Alabama, son of Edward and Carol Holcombe of Florence,
Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Henry and Ruth Kirkland of Tumbleton, Alabama and the late Grady and Kate Croft of Headland, Alabama.
The future groom is the grandson of the late Rueben Holcombe of Savannah, Tennessee and Phyllis Sharp of
Sheffield, Alabama, and the late Guy and Jo Shook of Florence, Alabama.
The wedding is planned for July 18th, 2020 in the Stokes
Activity Barn at Landmark Park, Dothan, Alabama with a
reception to follow.
After the wedding the couple will reside in Columbia,
Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.