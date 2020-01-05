Knighton-Akins Wedding Announcement

Emily Ruth Knighton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Knighton of Cowarts, Alabama, and David Grant Akins, son of Mr. David Akins of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Ms. Ann Akins of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were married on May 25th, 2019.
The ceremony was held at the residence of Jim and Jeanene Knighton in Cowarts, AL, with Reverend Doctor Joseph Johnson officiating at the ceremony.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by Christine Parker Roberts (ZTA sister) as matron of honor. Morgan McDougal Weeks (college friend of the bride) and Morgan Akins (sister of the groom) served as bridesmaids.
K.T. Powell (childhood friend of the groom) served as best man. Taylor Hanks (college friend of the groom) and Matthew Lowery (childhood friend of the groom) served as groomsmen.
The bride's grandmother, Kathleene Thomas Waters, served as the flower girl.
The bride graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and The University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Bachelor's degree in Health Care Management.
The groom graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor's degree in Consumer Marketing.
The couple honeymooned in San Sebastian, Spain. They reside in Homewood, Alabama with their cat Roxanne, and both work in Birmingham,Alabama.
