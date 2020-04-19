A couples’ love for coffee leads High Wired Coffee Roasters to new heights

Editor’s Note: This article was first published in the magazine Discover Wiregrass, a quarterly publication of the Dothan Eagle. It’s now being published on our digital site.

Coffee doesn’t have to be complicated to be great — that’s the motto Eric and Ange Brickman, owners of High Wired Coffee Roasters, live by.

“We started this business for two reasons,” Ange said. “We have always wanted to own our own business, and we love coffee. For years my father, Robert Dawson, has roasted coffee as a hobby, and it was delicious.”

With a deep craving for a good cup of coffee, Ange and her husband, Eric, took her father’s hobby and turned it into a Dothan business that is brewing up a good name for itself in the Wiregrass. Dawson now enjoys his hobby by spending time with his family at High Wired by assisting in the roasting process.

Eric, a Navy veteran, and Ange, a former performer with the Florida State University Flying High Circus, combined their love for excitement, entertainment and coffee to turn a dream into reality.

“This is our third year and we are thriving,” Ange Brickman said. “A lot of our sales are from local school and church fundraisers, word-of-mouth and Facebook.”

High Wired Coffee Roasters also participates in multiple festival events in the Wiregrass area such as Headland’s Harvest Day and the National Peanut Festival.

Ange Brickman said the roaster is what makes High Wired Coffee different from other local coffee roasters.

High Wired Coffee Roasters Who: Eric and Ange Brickman, owners of High Wired Coffee Roasters, have been married for 30 years. Although empty-nesters, they enjoy spending time with their three grown children. Big Impact: The couple admires their parents who have had a huge impact on their lives. Vacation Time: They hope to visit Costa Rica in the future - to date, a trip to Rome ranks at the top of their vacations When Relaxing: To relax the couple enjoys hosting workout sessions at two Dothan churches - not only do the participants enjoy working out, they also pray and give each other encouragement.

“We have fresh, hand crafted, air-roasted artisan coffee,” she said. “Each bag of our coffee is sourced from around the world and roasted fresh here in Dothan. When an order is placed, it doesn’t take weeks for us to fill it. We roast the coffee beans to our customer’s desire, we process the order and we get it out. It’s fresh-ground coffee. That’s the key. You can taste the freshness in our coffee.”

According to the Brickmans, most people don’t think about how their coffee is roasted when they grab a bag at the store.

“The vast majority of all coffee-roasting machines are drum roasters, which use natural gas as heat,” Brickman said. “Beans roasted in natural-gas exhaust are infused with hydrogen sulfide and other impurities. Our air roasters never expose beans to gas exhaust. The machines roast on a bed of clean, hot-air, which produces superior roast with a clean, bright taste.”

For a complete list of bean selections and coffee varieties available at High Wired Coffee, visit its Facebook page or www.highwiredroasters.com.