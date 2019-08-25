AUG. 26
Zonta Club of Dothan will host the annual Christmas in August event at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center from 5:30-7 p.m. The event spotlights Zonta’s four service partners – Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, House of Ruth, Girls Inc. and Chrysalis-A Home for Girls − and gives prospective members insight about the club and the service opportunities available. Zonta is a global organization of professionals empowering women through service and advocacy. For more information, contact Tami Page at 334-618-2791.
AUG. 27
The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 12-1 p.m. The meeting will feature Dothan area high school football coaches as guests.
The Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in room 242 in the Terry Everett Building at Troy University Dothan Campus. The meeting will be for open discussion on topics such as system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer, Bluetooth devices, etc. Additionally, members will assist each other in resolving technical issues with their devices. For more information, call George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
AUG. 28
Kiwanis Club of Dothan will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The meet will be to talk about Butts for Books, which will be held Aug. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and raises money for Reading is Fundamental books. Tickets can be purchased from any Dothan Kiwanian and are $25 for ribs and $30 for Boston butts. Pickup will be at Gander RV & Outdoor on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
A Coffee County Master Gardener volunteer training course will begin at the New Brockton Community Room. There are 15 slots available in the class, which runs from Aug. 28 through Nov. 20 and will meet each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. To sign up for the class, call the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596. The class will cover the care and maintenance of many types of plants.
AUG. 29
The German Coffee Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. Schnitzel and salad will be served for lunch. A special guest speaker will introduce attendees to essential oils. Make lunch reservations with Hilde Hodnefield at 334-596-0991. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607.
Wiregrass Area Friends of the NRA Banquet and Auction will be held at the Celebration at Jones Crossing located at 5918 Fortner St. in Dothan. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will be catered by Choppers Old School BBQ. Tickets are $40 for individuals or $65 for couples. Tables start at $150. Gun tables start at $500. For tickets or more information, call David at 850-902-3188 or Benny at 334-618-8338. Visit www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets to buy tickets online.
A public forum and town hall will be held in the meeting room at the downtown Dothan library branch on North Oates Street starting at 6 p.m. with all members of the Houston County Commission invited to participate and answer questions submitted by attendees. The library meeting room will be open at 5:30 p.m. Ken Curtis of WTVY News will serve as the moderator. The event, hosted by We the People of Houston County, will end at 7:45 p.m.
AUG. 31
The annual Noma Community Reunion will be held in the Noma Town Hall building in Noma, Florida, near Esto. The town hall will open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. All past and present residents and their friends are invited to attend. People planning to attend are asked to bring a well-filled basket of their favorite dishes and should bring tea if that is their preferred beverage. Soft drinks, ice, cups, plates and eating utensils will be furnished. For more information, call Ludine “Lou” Riddle at 850-428-9627 or Sarah Boyd at 850-510-4507
The third annual Neal Family Reunion and Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the square in Hartford. The public is welcome and there will be kid’s games, drawings and prizes, food vendors, craft vendors, music and a bounce house. A raffle drawing will feature prizes like a 50-inch UHD 4K television and gift cards. Raffle tickets are $7 each or two for $10. Vendor booths are $20 each and proceeds benefit the Neal Reunion Scholarship Fund. For more information, call James Neal at 205-563-5015.
SEPT. 2
Neil and Maggie Smith Family Reunion will be held at Fadette Pentecostal Ministries Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at noon. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and pictures to share.
SEPT. 3
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host a Lunch and Learn program beginning at noon at the downtown library on North Oates Street in Dothan. Emily West will give a presentation on landscape design with some simple techniques on how to bring a fresh look to your landscape. There is no fee to attend and registration is not required. Participants may bring their own lunch. Drinks are provided.
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will offer introductory Swing lessons each week from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan starting Sept. 3. The cost for the lessons is $2 per person, per lesson. No partner is necessary. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes that slide easily over the dance floor. Swing classes continue through Tuesday, Sept. 24.
