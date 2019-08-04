AUG. 5
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will conduct free scarecrow-building workshops for those interested in entering this year's Scarecrows in the Gardens. Dates are Aug. 5, Aug. 9, Aug. 12, Aug. 16 and Aug. 19. The workshops will start at 10 a.m. at the Smith Botanical Center and will last about an hour. Participants will receive useful tips for making a creative scarecrow and can pick up their scarecrow frames. Scarecrows must be set up the last two weeks in September and remain up during the month of October. Call the DABG office at 334-793-3224 to reserve a spot.
AUG. 6
The Enterprise Area Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at MojuKai Karate located at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. All patients of Parkinson's disease and their family members are welcome to attend. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. For more information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
AUG. 7
Dothan Kiwanis Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The speaker will be Precious Freeman of BFC Management.
AUG. 8
The U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association Above the Best Silver Chapter is having their monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. in rooms 4 and 5 of Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. Lunch/refreshments will be served. For more details contact Russ Smith at 703-665-7004. Follow the chapter on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AboveTheBestSilverChapterUSAWOA/.
AUG. 10
Dothan Chapter "U" of Gold Wing Road Riders will meet at Golden Corral, Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, at 6 p.m. to eat and party. No fees; door prizes and 50/50. For more information, call 334-237-0466.
Southeast Health Men’s Health Fair will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Free health screenings are non-fasting. Screenings to be done by a single blood draw include prostate specific antigen (PSA), testosterone level, cholesterol and thyroid and glucose. Screenings by physical exam will include stroke assessment, vision testing, blood pressure, vascular screening, COPD/asthma, and height/weight/body fat analysis. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank. For more information, call 334-793-8107 or visit SoutheastHealth.org.
AUG. 14
Dale County Chapter 1960 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11 a.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Vernon L. Johnson, CEO, Dale Medical Center, will present the program. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited and encouraged to attend programs the second Wednesday of each month. Preceded by a social hour, the purpose of each program is to impart useful information to attendees. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
