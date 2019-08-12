AUG. 14
Dale County Chapter 1960 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11 a.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Vernon L. Johnson, CEO, Dale Medical Center, will present the program. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited and encouraged to attend programs the second Wednesday of each month. Preceded by a social hour, the purpose of each program is to impart useful information to attendees. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
AUG. 15-18
The Friends of the Library will host a book sale in the community room at the Downtown Dothan Library, located at 445 N. Oates St. Current members of Friends of the Library are invited to attend a preview sale from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Anyone can join the Friends group with a $5 membership paid at the door. The sale is open to the public on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The sale will continue on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1-4:30 p.m. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, games and craft kits are also available. Customers can stuff a large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. On Sunday, all books will be 25 cents each. Vintage books and other items will be half price. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
AUG. 16-17
The 25th Annual South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic will be held at the Dale County AgPlex Arena at the intersection of Highway 123 and U.S. 231 South in Ozark. Events include bull riding, cowgirl barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping and a calf scramble (with prizes). The LA Pistols & Pearls will provide entertainment. There will vendors, a photographer, plus a mechanical bull and pony carousel. Concessions will also be available. Gates open 6 p.m. Rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets: $10/adults, $8/children ages 6-12 (ages 5 and under free). At the gate: $12/adults, $10/children ages 6-12 (5 and under free). Advance tickets available at Jenna Mack State Farm, Ozark Collision Center, Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Dale County Co-op Extension Office, MWR on Fort Rucker and The Barn in Dothan. For more information call 334-774-9448 or 334-797-7335.
AUG. 17
A Dothan citywide back-to-school rally will be held at Northcutt Field in Westgate Park from 3-6 p.m. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last. There will be free food and drinks, music, bounce houses and special guest appearances by city and school officials. Transportation will be provided for students and parents who need it. Permission slips required to board buses and can be picked up from front offices of each pick-up location on the Tuesday prior to the rally. Locations and times on the day of the event will include: Johnson Homes and McRae Homes, 1:15 p.m.; Martin Homes and Westgate Village, 1:25 p.m.; Ussery Homes, 1:30 p.m. Meet the bus at the front office at each location. Call 334-699-5081 for more information.
AUG. 18
The Parks Chapel AME Church Interdenominational Theological Center will hold classes for continuing education and theology certification starting Aug. 18 with orientation and registration from 9-11 a.m. at the center’s Dothan site, 1053 E. Selma St. Classes will be held weekly on Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, and Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. There are eight courses in the curriculum program and each course ranges four to six weeks in length. The program is designed for ministers and lay persons. Tuition is $200 per course. For more information, call 334-685-6999, 251-300-0790 or 770-403-6858.
AUG. 19
The Dale County Republican Committee is taking monetary donations for their summer 2019 community outreach project “Back Pack Buddies for the Dale County School System.” If you are interested in donating to this project, please make checks payable to: “Dale County Schools” and bring to Aug. 19 meeting or mail to Dale County Republican Party, P.O. Box 31, Ozark, AL 36361.
AUG. 20
The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 12-1 p.m. The speaker will be Troy University Athletic Director Brent Jones.
