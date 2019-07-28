JULY 29
Free beginner swimming lessons will be offered at the Andrew Belle pool July 29-Aug. 8 by Dothan’s Department of Leisure Services. Participants can register at the Andrew Belle office. There will be four options for classes: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Classes will be held Monday-Thursday for two weeks. The free classes are sponsored by the Wiregrass Foundation. For more information about these classes, call Andrew Belle at 334-615-4720, or call Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.
JULY 30
The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 12-1 p.m. The speaker will be Tommy Tuberville, Republican candidate for senator and former Auburn University football coach.
AUG. 3
The descendants of Mattie P. and Stance Decatur Shields will celebrate their 67th annual family reunion at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Geneva County Road 41 outside Hartford. The program and family recognition will begin at the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Lunch and fellowship time will be held in the fellowship hall following the program. Attendees are asked to bring a well-filled food basket. Drinks and utensils will be provided. Descendants of Lena Shields Willis are this year’s hosts. For more information, call 334-588-3368.
AUG. 10
Dothan Chapter "U" of Gold Wing Road Riders will meet at Golden Corral, Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, at 6 p.m. to eat and party. No fees; door prizes and 50/50. For more information, call 334-237-0466.
Southeast Health Men’s Health Fair will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Free health screenings are non-fasting. Screenings to be done by a single blood draw include prostate specific antigen (PSA), testosterone level, cholesterol and thyroid and glucose. Screenings by physical exam will include stroke assessment, vision testing, blood pressure, vascular screening, COPD/asthma, and height/weight/body fat analysis. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank. For more information, call 334-793-8107 or visit SoutheastHealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.