JULY 17
Dothan Kiwanis Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club at 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Speaker will be Dothan Preparatory Academy Principal Darius McKay.
Alabama Education Retirees Association will hold its annual District 9 meeting on July 17 at the Enterprise City Service Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. This will be a very important meeting because health insurance changes will be implemented beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Representatives from PEEHIP, United Healthcare, and Humana will be present to answer any questions from members. For more information, call Susan at 334-389-0622.
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is sponsoring a summer Community Health Fair & Screening from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and all age groups 5 and older are encouraged to participate. Vendors may call 334-792-4618 to participate. Event will take place at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan.
JULY 20
The Alabama Professional Farriers Association and Dothan Boots and Saddle Club will hold a free clinic on the proper care of a horse’s legs and feet. The clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Dothan Boots and Saddle Club, located at 1347 E. Saunders Road. The clinic will involve observing a dissection of a cadaver limb, a live horse shoeing demonstration as well as watching professional farriers from the area as they forge new shoes from a bar of steel. Free lunch will be provided and many door prizes to be given away. For more information, call Trent Renfroe at 334-239-5162 or Dawn Greathouse at 334-685-2409.
JULY 23
The Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 of the Terry Everett Building at Troy University’s Dothan campus. The meeting will focus on Ken Gableman's program concerning contacts and how to best use, optimize and protect them. He will also review computer components and how they interrelate in building your own computer. There will also be discussion on any topics on the mind of attendees and assistance for members having technical issues with devices. For more information contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant, located at U.S. Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Robert Byrd, funeral director at Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, will discuss the planning and preparation process for funerals. Call chapter president Dr. Angela Allgood at 334-803-0405 for more information.
JULY 25
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Eckhard Schiller, driver safety instructor who will give an overview of the AARP Driver Safety Program to include the latest changes of driving, new state of Alabama legislation relating to rules of the road, and the most dangerous road conditions to avoid while driving. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. Deadline for reservations is noon on July 23. A social time begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and meeting at noon. Guest speakers will be Lt. Maurice “Mac” Eggleston, community services division commander of the Dothan Police Department; Scott Faulk, director of safety, security and attendance with Dothan City Schools; Mac Hardy, director of operations with the National Association of School Resource Officers; and Sheriff Donald Valenza with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. To make reservations, email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call/text 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475.
