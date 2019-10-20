OCT. 21
The Columbia Historical Society welcomes Dale Cox of Two Egg TV for the premiere of his documentary on bank robbers and Alcatraz escapees, the Anglin brothers. A showing of the film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Houston County High School cafeteria. Refreshments will follow the film.
OCT. 22
Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 in the Terry Everett Building at Troy University Dothan Campus. The group will discuss topics like system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer and Bluetooth devices. Additionally, members will work together to resolve technical issues with devices. For more information, contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
OCT. 23-26
The Wicksburg High School FCCLA is sponsoring a “Be the Match” campaign for those who want to be bone marrow and stem cell donors with the National Marrow Donor Program. The campaign is to show support for Hayden Farmer, a second-grader at Wicksburg recently diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic condition that may lead to bone marrow failure, leukemia, and/or solid tumor development. Hayden is the daughter of Scott and Windy Farmer, a math teacher at the high school. It is likely that Hayden will require a bone marrow transplant. Potential donors between the ages of 18 and 44 can sign up and complete the cheek swab test on Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the school’s FACS classroom; Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., at the FACS classroom; Oct. 25, 5:30-9 p.m. at the football field; and Oct. 26, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the football field. For more information, contact Danna Hollis at 334-692-5549 ext. 5632 or at hollis.danna@hcboe.us.
OCT. 24
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 in New Brockton will meet at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Senior Center. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, call Chuck Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
OCT. 25-26
Jingle Bell Market benefitting DaySpring Hospice Foundation will be held at the Dothan Civic Center featuring vendors selling Christmas and home décor, jewelry, handbags, children’s clothing, fashion accessories, gourmet foods, whimsical art and more. Tickets are $10 per person for regular shopping hours – 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. Children ages 10 and under enter free of charge. A Moonlight & Mistletoe Preview Party will be held Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. with tickets $30 per person. Preview party attendees can shop early, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, bid on silent auction items and listen to live entertainment by The Moonlighters. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Dothan Civic Center box office, www.dothanciviccenter.org. For more information, call DaySpring Hospice Foundation at 334-305-0333.
OCT. 26
Sunland Center’s 40th Annual Fall Festival in Marianna, Florida, will start at 9 a.m. with a parade and festivities continuing throughout the day. Admission and parking is free. Sunland is located north of Marianna on Highway 71.
Local historian Susan Veasey will be giving a lecture, “Masters of the Renaissance,” at 3 p.m. at the Westgate Library in Dothan. This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci, and Veasey will talk about life during the Renaissance Era and about the lives of the great artists of that time, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael.
The 12th annual PawsFest hosted by C.H.A.R.M. (City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission) will be held on the square in downtown Headland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes pet pageants, a pet parade, demonstrations, games, music and vendors. Registration for vendor booths will be taken until Oct. 24; pet pageant contestants can be registered until 11:30 a.m. on the day of PawsFest. Pre-registration of pets is encouraged, and the first 40 pet pageant registrations will receive a gift. All dogs should be friendly with other dogs and humans and kept on a short leash close to the owner’s hip at all times. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. All proceeds from event will go to provide for the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter. For more details and registration forms, visit www.charmheadland.org or call 334-693-9097.
The Enterprise Public Library fall book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library located at 101 E. Grubbs St. in Enterprise. Members of the Friends of the Enterprise Library organization are eligible to attend the “Friends Only Pre-Sale Event” on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. New memberships will be accepted prior to the sale and at the door. The sale will feature a selection of craft books and other non-fiction works along with fiction books in a variety of genres along with children’s books, young adult books and homeschooling resources. DVDs, music CDs, books on CD, and sheet music as well as music books are also for sale. Money raised is used for library projects as well as the purchase of books and materials for use by patrons.
