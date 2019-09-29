OCT. 1
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will present "What's Bugging You" at noon at the downtown Dothan library community room. Beth Arnold will address common garden pest and methods for safe control. There is no fee or registration required.
OCT. 5
A Pink Ribbon Ride in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will start at 11 a.m. with motorcycle riders gathering at the Flowers Hospital Doctors Center parking lot before taking a ride around the Ross Clark Circle, led by a pink firetruck from Pink Cares. Non-riders can meet at Harley-Davidson of Dothan at 11:45 a.m. where there will be lunch, live music, raffles, vendors and more following the ride. T-shirts may be purchased through Harley-Davidson of Dothan’s Facebook, @HDDothan, or Instagram at hddothan. Proceeds will benefit Wiregrass cancer patients.
The Barbara Blumenfeld Memorial Silent Auction will be hosted by P.E.O. Chapter AH from 10-11 a.m. at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 2643 Murphy Mill Road, in Dothan. Refreshments will be served. Bids will be collected promptly at 11 a.m. and credit cards will be accepted. Jewelry, craft items, gifts and holiday and other items will be available.
OCT. 8
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of 231 North and Murphy Mill Road. Chris Alexander, senior spokesman for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Alabama, will be the guest speaker and explain any changes in federal health care benefits planned for 2020. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
OCT. 12
Headland’s 48th Annual Harvest Day Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downtown square. There will be more than 100 vendors and participants, a classic car show, children’s games and rides, musicians and food trucks. A free park and ride shuttle will be available to transport people from the high school and elementary school parking lot to the festival area. For more information, contact the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce at 334-693-3303 or headlandALchamber@gmail.com. Also, visit www.headlandal.com.
The Laura Pate Memorial FURfest will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the grounds of Cottage Antiques, located at 2187 S. Brannon Stand Road near the Fortner Street intersection. FURfest, held twice a year, is an outdoor festival with vendors selling art, antiques and collectibles, home baked and homemade goodies and much more. The event is a fundraiser for Felines Under Rescue (FUR), a volunteer-operated, TNR (TrapNeuterReturn) nonprofit organization that pays for spaying and neutering of community cats as well as for the spay, neuter and vet care for pet cats and dogs whose owners cannot afford to do so. Vendor space is available for FURfest for $15. Call 334-618-9752 or 334-693-5277.
