OCT. 13-15
Auditions for “Fruitcakes,” presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, will be held at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. The Christmas comedy has roles for four men, four women, six boys and seven girls. Doubling or extras possible. Auditions will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 p.m. on Monday with callbacks on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Performances will be Dec. 6-14. Visit seact.com for more details.
OCT. 16
The Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith at Northcutt Field in Dothan’s Westgate Park. A tailgate party with free hot dogs and drinks will start at 5:40 p.m. with a praise and worship rally starting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit dothanfca.org or search for WiregrassFCA on Facebook. The speaker will be Aaron Dickinson.
OCT. 17
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The meeting is one week earlier than the regularly scheduled NARFE monthly lunch programs. The guest speaker will be Chris Alexander, a Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative who will speak on finding the right health insurance benefits. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center at 11 a.m. starting with a buffet luncheon. Cost is $12, which may be paid at the door. Guest speaker will be the Sen. Donnie Chesteen. A program about the Alabama Senior Olympics will be presented and free flu shots and wellness screenings will be given (must have insurance card). All members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.
Houston County Republican Women will meet at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. A meet and greet will be held at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. The final deadline to make a reservation for lunch is Tuesday, Oct. 15, at noon. You can email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call or send a text to 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475. The 2019 Martha Foy Volunteer of the Year will be announced and the guest speaker will be Barry Moore, candidate for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.
The Dothan-Houston County Friends of the Library will host a Lunch & Learn at 11:30 a.m. at the Dothan Country Club featuring Dr. Richard E. Rankin Jr. discussing his book “While There Were Still Wild Birds: A Personal History of Southern Quail Hunting.” The book chronicles the history of wild bird hunting around Clarendon County, South Carolina, taking readers back in time to the days when bobwhite quail hunting in the wild was a bonding experience among families. Rankin has degrees from the University of Virginia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He currently serves as the head of Gaston Day School in Gastonia, North Carolina. His interests are hunting, history, conservation and community service. Seating will be limited, and reservations are required by calling 334-791-2706 or emailing friends@dhcls.org. This event includes a buffet lunch and author presentation for $20. Rankin’s book will be available for purchase.
OCT. 18-20
The Tama International Pow Wow will be presented by the Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe, 107 Tall Pine Drive, in Whigham, Georgia. Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Everyone is welcome. The Pow Wow will include demonstrations in Native American dancing and drumming, with times when the public are invited to join, as well as demonstrations in archery, flint knapping, hunting camp, flute playing, and storytelling. This event features a dramatic depiction of Native American life in a living village circa 1800. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs. Pets must be on leashes at all times. For more information, call 229-762-3165 or email bamacreek@knology.net.
OCT. 19
Taylor Made Festival will be held in Taylor starting with a 5K run at 8 a.m., Washer Chunkin’ and Cornhole contests at 9:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The Taylor Seniorettes Dance Team will perform at noon and an Old Town Wild West show will start at 12:30 p.m. Hot air balloon rides and Huey helicopter rides will begin at 3 p.m. Musical performances start at 1:30 p.m. and feature Mark Lee of Third Day at 4:30 p.m. and Alabama singer Charity Bowden, who appeared on “The Voice” in 2016, at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks show starts at 8 p.m. followed by a concert by The 231 Band at 8:30 p.m. A free event, the Taylor Made Festival is hosted by the City of Taylor and activities are held around the town’s walking trail park behind city hall and the senior center.
Descendants of Oscar and Minnie Ann Phillips will hold a family reunion in the Asbury United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall near Skipperville. Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish and enjoy visiting with relatives, both old and young. For more information, call 334-714-1900.
OCT. 21
The Columbia Historical Society welcomes Dale Cox of Two Egg TV for the premiere of his documentary on bank robbers and Alcatraz escapees, the Anglin brothers. A showing of the film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Houston County High School cafeteria. Refreshments will follow the film.
OCT. 22
Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 in the Terry Everett Building at Troy University Dothan Campus. The group will discuss topics like system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer and Bluetooth devices. Additionally, members will work together to resolve technical issues with devices. For more information, contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
