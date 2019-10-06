OCT. 8
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host its monthlymeeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of 231 North and Murphy Mill Road. Chris Alexander, senior spokesman for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Alabama, will be the guest speaker and explain any changes in federal health care benefits planned for 2020. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
OCT. 9
Dale County Chapter 1960 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11 a.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Blue Cross/Blue Shield will present updates in benefits and premiums to the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for the coming year. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend programs the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry at 334-393-0492.
OCT. 10
The U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association Above the Best Silver Chapter is having its monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. in Rooms 4 and 5 of Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. Lunch/refreshments will be served. For more details contact Russ Smith at 703-665-7004. Visit the chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AboveTheBestSilverChapterUSAWOA/.
OCT. 12
Headland’s 48th Annual Harvest Day Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downtown square. There will be more than 100 vendors and participants, a classic car show, children’s games and rides, musicians and food trucks. A free park and ride shuttle will be available to transport people from the high school and elementary school parking lot to the festival area. For more information, contact the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce at 334-693-3303 or headlandALchamber@gmail.com. Also, visit www.headlandal.com.
The Laura Pate Memorial FURfest will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the grounds of Cottage Antiques, located at 2187 S. Brannon Stand Road near the Fortner Street intersection. FURfest, held twice a year, is an outdoor festival with vendors selling art, antiques and collectibles, home baked and homemade goodies and much more. The event is a fundraiser for Felines Under Rescue (FUR), a volunteer-operated, TNR (TrapNeuterReturn) nonprofit organization that pays for spaying and neutering of community cats as well as for the spay, neuter and vet care for pet cats and dogs whose owners cannot afford to do so. Vendor space is available for FURfest for $15. Call 334-618-9752 or 334-693-5277.
OCT. 13-15
Auditions for “Fruitcakes,” presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, will be held at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. The Christmas comedy has roles for four men, four women, six boys and seven girls. Doubling or extras possible. Auditions will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30 p.m. on Monday with callbacks on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Performances will be Dec. 6-14. Visit seact.com for more details.
OCT. 16
The Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith at Northcutt Field in Dothan’s Westgate Park. A tailgate party with free hot dogs and drinks will start at 5:40 p.m. with a praise and worship rally starting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit dothanfca.org or search for WiregrassFCA on Facebook. The speaker will be Aaron Dickinson.
