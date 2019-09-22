SEPT. 24
Historian Dr. Richard Bailey will speak at the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum, 305 N. Foster St., in downtown Dothan at 6:30 p.m. The visit is part of his lecture tour across the state to discuss African Americans and the state’s Bicentennial. The lecture, entitled “They Too Call Alabama Home,” is free and open to the public.
The Dothan Computer and Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 of the Terry Everett Building at Troy University’s Dothan campus. Ken Gableman will present a program on -Contacts and how to best use and protect them as well as review computer components and -how they interrelate in building your own computer. The group will continue discussing topics such as system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer, and Bluetooth devices. For more information, contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
SEPT. 26
Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Beth Gunter, accredited financial counselor. She will point out the basics of finances, writing down the basics and other important points, understanding credit reports, rule of three, and knowing the resources for financial matters. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry at 334-393-0492.
A Project Learning Tree workshop, “Connecting Kids to Nature,” will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Designed for teachers, youth leaders, homeschool leaders and others, the workshop will teach ways to integrate Project Learning Tree into lesson plans for all grades and subject areas and how to make outdoor experiences part of students’ learning. The workshop will be led by Dothan resident Ed Lewis with assistance by Ashley Smith of the Alabama Forestry Association. A $15 registration fee covers entrance to the gardens, lunch and the Project Learning Tree curriculum. Visit www.plt.org/alabama to register. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. The gathering will begin with a “Meet and Greet” social time at 11 a.m. with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. The meeting begins at noon. Reservations must be made noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call or send a text to 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475. The speakers for this meeting are Rep. Matt Fridy of Montevallo, candidate for Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, and Rep. Arnold G. Mooney II, who represents Shelby County and is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet at 6 p.m. at the New Brockton Senior Center. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
SEPT. 27-28
Sickle Cell awareness activities will be held Sept. 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Southeast Health Doctor’s Center and Sept. 28 with the ninth annual Sickle Cell Walk-a-Thon at Westgate Park walking trail in Dothan. Dr. Felicia Little Wilson, professor of pediatrics and director of the division of hematology/oncology at the University of South Alabama, will be Friday’s guest moderator and panelists will include Dr. Kenneth C. Brown of Dothan Pediatric Clinic; James Arrington, executive director of the Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association; and sickle cell patient Yolanda McCall. Registration for Saturday’s walk begins at 7:15 a.m. with the walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The walk is a fundraiser for the Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association, an organization that serves sickle cell patients and their families in a 10-county Wiregrass service area. A free sickle cell screening will be offered and a blood drive will be held on site. The events are partnership between Community Advancement Foundation, the Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Life South Community Blood Centers, Men’s Civic Club, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Southeast Health, Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association and Ta-Seti Shriners Temple #253.
SEPT. 28
A fall horse trail ride will be held at Geneva State Forest Lake located between Kinston, Samson and Florala, weather permitting. Registration will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. Donations of $10 or more appreciated. There is a mandatory safety briefing before the ride. Gaited horses will travel separately; no alcoholic beverages; proof of negative Coggins test required; and Alabama equine laws will be observed. Riders will travel roughly 5 to 6 miles before a complimentary lunch is held and then roughly 3 to 4 miles after lunch. Sponsored by the Geneva State Forest Stakeholder Volunteers LLC, proceeds from the trail ride will support community education and recreation at the state forest. Call Donna at 334-343-0271 with any questions or email gsfvolunteers@yahoo.com.
OCT. 1
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will present "What's Bugging You" at noon at the downtown Dothan library community room. Beth Arnold will address common garden pest and methods for safe control. There is no fee or registration required.
