SEPT. 9
Geneva’s American Legion Post 59 holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the post at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be Sept. 9.
SEPT. 10
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet at 3 p.m. in the botanical center at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Headland Avenue. The meeting will serve as an introduction to camellia culture to continue the legacy and history of the camellia in Dothan and the surrounding area. Call 334-685-0121 for more information.
“A Musical Journey with Flowers” presented by National Garden Club design instructor Trece Chancellor will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church Enterprise, 302 N. Main St. Hosted by the Flowers Lovers Garden Club along with the Azalea and Daffodil Garden Clubs. Refreshments begin at 9 a.m. The free program begins at 9:30 a.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half. For more information, call Leigh Cassady at 334-389-6789. Chancellor is from Phenix City and has traveled the United States teaching and presenting programs. She has been featured in magazines, books, calendars and even in world flower shows.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of U.S. 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Sgt. Chris Watson with the Dothan Police Department Traffic Division will discuss safe driving practices for seniors. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, Chapter 1609 president, at 334-803-0405 for more information.
SEPT. 11
Kiwanis Club of Dothan will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker will be Lindsey Fountain of the Dothan Education Foundation.
SEPT. 12
The U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association Above the Best Silver Chapter will meet at 11:45 a.m. in Rooms 4/5, Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. Lunch and refreshments will be served. For more details, contact Russ Smith at 703-665-7004. Check the chapter out on Facebook at facebook.com/AboveTheBestSilverChapterUSAWOA/.
The Alabama Department of Revenue will hold a free Business Essentials for State Taxpayers (B.E.S.T.) Seminar at 11 a.m. at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 Jamestown Blvd., in Dothan. B.E.S.T. Seminars help new business owners navigate through unfamiliar tax complexities while updating current business owners on tax law changes as well as provide information on the state’s free internet portal for electronic filing by business owners. There is no charge to attend the seminar; however, reservations are required to ensure adequate space is available. Each attendee must register individually, even if they are from the same company. For online information, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/. B.E.S.T. Seminars are 2 ½ hours long plus additional time for questions and answers. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled seminar. For additional questions, call Kathy Clements or Jennifer Townsend at 334-793-5803, ext. 0.
SEPT. 13
Pike Medical Foundation will hold its first 5K Run & Walk for Charity starting at 5:45 p.m. at the Troy Regional Medical Center helipad. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. Advance registration is $20; on-site registration is $25. T-shirts will be given to all those who pre-register. On the day of the event, T-shirt availability will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information and to register, visit https://mmstiming.com/race/ or call 334-403-4646.
SEPT. 14
Vietnam Veterans of America Inc. Chapter 373 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Clayhatchee Community House. The chapter is looking for more Vietnam-era veterans to become members. All members and their families are encouraged to attend. Guests are welcome. For more information call 334-598-8804 or 334-347-1426.
Howling at the Moon Dog Fashion Show and Food Drive to benefit the Dothan Animal Shelter and hosted by Dothan Leisure Services will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Eastgate Park Pavilion. There will be food trucks, vendors and live music. The dog fashion show will begin at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m. at the pavilion. Entry fee is a donation of dry dog or cat food products. Any business, club or organization may register to set up a booth during the event at no charge. For more information, call 334-615-3740.
SEPT. 15
The 2019 Wiregrass Kidney Education Conference will be held from 12-3 p.m. in the Southeast Health Conference Center located on the seventh floor of the Doctor’s Building at 1108 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation. Call 334-547-8467 for more information or email Lisab@alkidney.org. Visit http://bit.ly/2019wiregrasspec to register at Eventbrite. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP. Motivational speaker Dr. Walter Sims will lead off the afternoon with additional guest speakers and informational booths.
SEPT. 19
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon. Lunch will be $12 and should be paid in advance to Nell Peters, 416 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, AL 36303. Sen. Donnie Chesteen and PEEHIP Representative Erica Thomas will be guest speakers. All retirees are asked to join the association, attend the meeting, and bring a donation of canned food for a local charity.
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center will host its 25th annual Tee Off for Kids Gold Tournament at Highland Oaks Golf Course. A player’s lunch will be at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for noon. The annual helicopter golf ball drop will be at 11:30 a.m. Call 334-671-1779 for information.
SEPT. 21-22
The Wiregrass Steel Wheels 29th Annual Model Railroad show and sale will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. Times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $5; children under 12 enter free of charge.
Residents of Jacob City, Florida, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual Jacob City Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 11 a.m. with a parade that runs down Jackson Road and ends at the Jacob City Park. There will be guest speakers, recognition of local politicians and a special guest. Also, there will be games, local vendors, door prizes and a DJ playing music. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. On Sunday, Sept. 22, will be the annual St. Mary's Day Celebration. All are welcome to join in fellowship at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2286 Jacob Main St. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship begins at 11 a.m.
