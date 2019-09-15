SEPT. 16-18
A Hurricane Dorian disaster relief drive for the Bahamas will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Volunteers and supplies needed to put boxes of supplies together for adults and children. Helping Hands of Dothan and the Preemie Project will oversee the boxes being sent to the Bahamas to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian. Supplies can be dropped off at the Farm Center, across the street from Publix at Cottonwood Corners on Ross Clark Circle. Letters from children to help provide encouragement can be dropped off as well to include in the boxes. Types of supplies needed are small boxes, hygiene items, bottled water, nonperishable food items, water proof matches, toothbrush kits, etc. No clothing please. If you would like to volunteer to help pack the items, contact Brother Paul Wright at 334-350-0283.
SEPT. 19
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon. Lunch will be $12 and should be paid in advance to Nell Peters, 416 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, AL 36303. Sen. Donnie Chesteen and PEEHIP Representative Erica Thomas will be guest speakers. All retirees are asked to join the association, attend the meeting, and bring a donation of canned food for a local charity.
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center will host its 25th annual Tee Off for Kids Gold Tournament at Highland Oaks Golf Course. A player’s lunch will be at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for noon. The annual helicopter golf ball drop will be at 11:30 a.m. Call 334-671-1779 for information.
SEPT. 21-22
The Wiregrass Steel Wheels 29th Annual Model Railroad show and sale will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. Times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $5; children under 12 enter free of charge.
Residents of Jacob City, Florida, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual Jacob City Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 11 a.m. with a parade that runs down Jackson Road and ends at the Jacob City Park. There will be guest speakers, recognition of local politicians and a special guest. Also, there will be games, local vendors, door prizes and a DJ playing music. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. On Sunday, Sept. 22, will be the annual St. Mary's Day Celebration. All are welcome to join in fellowship at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2286 Jacob Main St. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship begins at 11 a.m.
SEPT. 24
The Dothan Computer and Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 of the Terry Everett Building at Troy University’s Dothan campus. Ken Gableman will present a program on -Contacts and how to best use and protect them as well as review computer components and -how they interrelate in building your own computer. The group will continue discussing topics such as system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer, and Bluetooth devices. For more information, contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
SEPT. 26
A Project Learning Tree workshop, “Connecting Kids to Nature,” will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Designed for teachers, youth leaders, homeschool leaders and others, the workshop will teach ways to integrate Project Learning Tree into lesson plans for all grades and subject areas and how to make outdoor experiences part of students’ learning. The workshop will be led by Dothan resident Ed Lewis with assistance by Ashley Smith of the Alabama Forestry Association. A $15 registration fee covers entrance to the gardens, lunch and the Project Learning Tree curriculum. Visit www.plt.org/alabama to register. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. The gathering will begin with a “Meet and Greet” social time at 11 a.m. with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. The meeting begins at noon. Reservations must be made noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call or send a text to 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475. The speakers for this meeting are Rep. Matt Fridy of Montevallo, candidate for Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, and Rep. Arnold G. Mooney II, who represents Shelby County and is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet at 6 p.m. at the New Brockton Senior Center. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
