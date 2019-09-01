SEPT. 2
Neil and Maggie Smith Family Reunion will be held at Fadette Pentecostal Ministries Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at noon. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and pictures to share.
SEPT. 3
Writer and Dothan native Charles C. McNair will appear at Bird & Bean on North Foster Street in downtown Dothan from 3-5 p.m. in support of the 25th anniversary of the publication of his first novel, “Land o’ Goshen.” McNair, now a resident of Bogota, Colombia, is also the author of “Pickett’s Charge” and “Play it Again, Sam: The Notable Life of Sam Massell, Atlanta's First Minority Mayor.”
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host a Lunch and Learn program beginning at noon at the downtown library on North Oates Street in Dothan. Emily West will give a presentation on landscape design with some simple techniques on how to bring a fresh look to your landscape. There is no fee to attend and registration is not required. Participants may bring their own lunch. Drinks are provided.
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will offer introductory Swing lessons each week from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan starting Sept. 3. The cost for the lessons is $2 per person, per lesson. No partner is necessary. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes that slide easily over the dance floor. Swing classes continue through Tuesday, Sept. 24.
SEPT. 4
Kiwanis Club of Dothan will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Daniel Axtel, one of four brothers chairing this year’s Alzheimer’s Resource Center “A Walk to Remember.”
SEPT. 5
The Alzheimer’s Resource Center will host a team captain’s luncheon at noon in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church on West Main Street in Dothan to help prepare teams for the upcoming fundraiser A Walk to Remember. The meeting is for all team captains and reservations can be made by calling 334-702-2273 or emailing Alzheimer@graceba.net. The informational meeting will give team captains a chance to share ideas on fundraising prior to the Oct. 5 event.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, will hold its annual “Meet and Greet” in the Harrison Room in Malone Hall on the Dothan Campus of Troy University. Social time will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. The event will be highlighted by a presentation given by Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. The event is an opportunity for women who have moved into the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a life change (divorce, death of a spouse, retirement) to discover what the club offers in special activities and group events. For more information, contact Catherine Fancher, president, at 334-648-0051, or visit www.dothannewcomers.com.
The Taoist Tai Chi Society Internal Arts and Methods will begin a new round of classes Sept. 5 and finish mid-December. Classes are held at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center and the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Parish Hall. At the Y, classes are offered on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. At the Episcopal Church, classes are offered on Monday at 9 a.m. and on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in taking a class is encouraged to join any time. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise suitable for all ages and physical conditions. Comfortable, loose clothing and flat-soled shoes are recommended attire for these classes. All classes are taught by accredited volunteer instructors. For more information, call 334-406-9475. For more information about Taoist Tai Chi, visit www.taoist.org.
Dale County Bama Club will hold its annual membership dinner and scholarship ticket raffle with comedian and YouTube star Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson at 6 p.m. at The Warehouse, 105 E. Ave. N. in Ozark. Born in Opelika, Johnson is known for his “How Bama Fans Watch Games” videos on social media. Family memberships are $35 and individual memberships are $25, which include attendance to the dinner. Mail checks to: University of Alabama Dale County Alumni Chapter, P.O. Box 238, Ozark, AL 36360. For more information, contact Pam Carroll at ppc6951@aol.com or 334-618-4322.
SEPT. 7
A first responders appreciation event will be held at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle from 9-11 a.m. in advance of National Emergency Responders Day on Sept. 11. Wesley Place is located at 718 Honeysuckle Road in Dothan. The family-friendly event will feature an ambulance, fire truck, sheriff’s vehicle and a police cruiser along with bounce houses for kids.
The Southeast Alabama Area Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University will host its Biennial Scholarship Banquet at 2 p.m. at Patterson Street Freewill Baptist Church. Speaker will be Albert Benifield Jr., president of AAMU National Alumni Association Inc. For tickets or questions, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
Emmanuel Christian School’s Warriors to Warriors 5K Color Run will be held at Westgate Park in Dothan. The fee is $25 for adults; $15 for students. All money goes to the Wounded Warrior Project. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 8:30 a.m. Participants will gather at the Westgate Park Softball Complex. For more information or to register early, call 334-792-0935.
SEPT. 9
Geneva’s American Legion Post 59 holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the post at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be Sept. 9.
SEPT. 10
“A Musical Journey with Flowers” presented by National Garden Club design instructor Trece Chancellor will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church Enterprise, 302 N. Main St. Hosted by the Flowers Lovers Garden Club along with the Azalea and Daffodil Garden Clubs. Refreshments begin at 9 a.m. The free program begins at 9:30 a.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half. For more information, call Leigh Cassady at 334-389-6789. Chancellor is from Phenix City and has traveled the United States teaching and presenting programs. She has been featured in magazines, books, calendars and even in world flower shows.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of U.S. 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Sgt. Chris Watson with the Dothan Police Department Traffic Division will discuss safe driving practices for seniors. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, Chapter 1609 president, at 334-803-0405 for more information.
