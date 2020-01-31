FEB. 2
The monthly Wiregrass Master Gardener Lunch and Learn program will be held at the main Dothan library downtown at noon. The program this month will be “Tips and Techniques for Pruning.” Pruning is done primarily to shape, control size, and provide basic care for the shrub or tree. Now is the time to get started. The program is free and no registration is required.
FEB. 6
The Wiregrass Boomers and Seniors Valentine’s Concert and Dance will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Moonlighters, a popular local big band, jazz and swing music band from Dothan, will perform. Dancers and spectators are invited to come and enjoy a relaxing evening of music. Roaring 1920s attire is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so notification of attendance is important. Contact SARCOA at 334-793-6843. Admission is free.
FEB. 6 & Feb. 8
The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library will hold a two-day “Sweetheart of a Book Sale − Selected Stock 25 Cents” on Feb. 6 from 1-5:30 p.m. and Feb. 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will take place in the second floor meeting room at the library. The library is located at 101 E. Grubbs St., Enterprise. Popular fiction and nonfiction books can be found for all ages. Proceeds fund library projects such as the summer reading program, annual membership in Camellia’s ebook library and library materials.
FEB. 6-9
The Dothan-Houston County Friends of the Library will host a book sale in the downtown Dothan library community room at 445 N. Oates St. Current Friends of the Library are invited to attend a preview sale from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Anyone is welcome to join at the door with a minimum $5 membership. The sale is open to the public on Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The sale will continue on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-4:30 p.m. The sale will include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, games and craft kits are also available. For $20, customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books. And on Sunday, all books will be 25 cents each. Vintage books and other items will be half price. All proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System’s Summer Reading Program. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
FEB. 7
The Houston County Democrats will host Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith as the group’s speaker at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Street African Methodist Episcopal Church, 908 Cherry St., Dothan. Keith is the youngest council member to be elected by his peers as the Huntsville City Council’s president. He is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Alabama A&M and serves on several Huntsville-based nonprofits.
FEB. 7-8
Landmark Park’s annual quilt retreat, led by Sherry Burkhalter, will be held on Feb. 7 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Auditorium at the park. The theme this year is “Fabric Weaving.” Cost for the retreat is $75 and includes supper on Friday and lunch on Saturday as well as drinks and snacks. Bring your sewing machines and supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 334-790-9045 to register or visit www.quiltedcreations.net.
FEB. 10
An Evening with Sean of the South will be held at Wallace Community College’s Cherry Hall at its Dothan campus from 6-7 p.m. Writer Sean Dietrich has become known for his column “Sean of the South” as well as his books about life in the American South. He has become a popular speaker around the South, telling stories and singing during his appearances. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and are available on campus at the Phillip J. Hamm Library or the Wallace Bookstore in Cunningham Hall. Signed book copies will be available for purchase by cash, credit card or check. This program is funded in part by the Wallace Community College Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
FEB. 11
The Southeast Alabama Chapter of the Alabama Scenic River Trail and Wiregrass Canoe and Kayak Club will hold its first monthly meeting on Feb. 11 in Ozark. Future meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be held at the St. Michaels Episcopal Church at 427 Camilla Ave. Those wanting to bring food with them can arrive at 6 p.m. Meetings will allow water recreation enthusiasts to discuss and plan outings, projects such as removal of strainers and jams, as well as litter and trash cleanups, kayak instruction opportunities and events that might interest paddlers such as educational float trips, out-of-state trips and even a race for paddlers. A goal for the first meeting will be to identify those willing to serve as officers. For more information, contact Michael Mullen at riverkeeper@troycable.net or 334-807-1365.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Sherry Moore, wife of Republican Congressional Candidate Barry Moore, will discuss her husband’s proposals for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District if he is elected in November 2020. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president Chapter 1609 Dothan, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
FEB. 12
Troy University Dothan’s 2020 Valentine’s Day Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in The Harrison Room in Malone Hall on the Dothan campus. All Troy University Dothan students, upcoming graduates, alumni and the public are invited to “Find the Job You’ll Love” by attending. The event is free to everyone. For more information, email jkrist@troy.edu or call 334-983-6556, ext. 21223.
FEB. 13
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association Above the Best Silver Chapter will meet at 11:45 a.m. in Rooms 4/5 in Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. Lunch/refreshments will be served. For more details contact Russ Smith at 703-665-7004 or check the chapter’s Facebook page, facebook.com/AboveTheBestSilverChapterUSAWOA/.
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host its 26th annual Father Daughter Banquet at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This event celebrates the special relationship between daughters and fathers or other favorite male role models. The evening features a seated, catered dinner by Southern Social, music, dancing, photographs by Wilson Oppert Photography, a huge balloon drop and a gift bag for each attendee. Reservations are required. Tickets are $125 per couple and $45 for each additional daughter. Reservations made after Feb. 3 are $150 per couple and $70 each additional daughter. All proceeds benefit Girls Inc. To make a reservation or for more information, call 334-793-2321.
FEB. 15
The Cupid's Chase 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15 which includes awards in 5 year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.
FEB. 16
The Cochran Firm in Dothan will hold its Cinderella’s Closet prom event at 6 p.m. at The Grand on Foster. The firm teams with local businesses and citizens to collect new and lightly-used formal wear for high school girls who might not otherwise be able to attend formal high school events. Local high schools select five to 10 deserving girls to attend the event. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, sparkling juice and door prizes. In addition to dresses and shoes, local vendors donate hair and cosmetic services, gift cards to restaurants and other items designed to make Cinderella’s Closet and the high school dances a happy memory. To RSVP a student for the event or for more information on how to donate, contact Mary Kilpatrick at 334-673-1555 or mkilpatrick@cochranfirm.com.
FEB. 20
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $12 luncheon that may be paid at the door. Guest speaker will be Dana Scott, CRNP, with Digestive Health, who will share important health information. All members are encouraged to attend and bring a canned food donation for a local charity.
FEB. 21
A spaghetti luncheon fundraiser to benefit the 2020 Therapeutic Family Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex, 201 Recreation Drive, in Dothan. Sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club. Plates are $7 and will include spaghetti, bread and a brownie. Dine-in or drive-thru options available. Delivery will be available on orders of 20 or more plates. For ticket information, contact Toye Hatcher at 334-615-4751 or email thatcher@dothan.org or Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or margaret.nickoley@covan.com.
FEB. 22
A workshop on attracting butterflies and utilizing native azaleas in landscaping will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located on Headland Avenue. The program begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. with light refreshments. Cost of the workshop is $20 for the general public and $15 for DABG members. Spaces are limited, and pre-registration is required. Register by calling 334-793-3224 or by visiting www.dabg.com.
FEB. 29
Meet Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and documentary filmmaker and author William Matson during an educational family event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Daleville Cultural and Convention Center, 750 S. Daleville Ave. Admission is free and there will be vendors, documentaries playing in the background, face-painting and games. Frybread and Indian tacos will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a talk as well as book sales and a book-signing from 2-4 p.m. Matson wrote the book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy.” For more information, contact Erin GreyBull-Harrison at erin.greybullharrison@gmail.com.
MARCH 3-APRIL 28
Dothan Leisure Services is offering a Baton & Dance Class for beginners at Eastgate Park Lodge on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. from March 3 through April 28. The cost of the class is $40 per person and you will need to bring your own baton. The class is open to all ages. Please call Eastgate Park Lodge at 334-615-3730 to register. Registration fee will be due at the first class of each month.
MARCH 7
Dayspring Christian Academy will hold its annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4685 Meadowview Road in Marianna, Florida. Vehicle registration will be 8-10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. There is a $25 vehicle registration fee, which includes two meal tickets. Attendance is free for the general public. There will be live music by the Todd Herendeen Band. Concessions will also be available. For more information, visit www.dayspringca.com, follow on Facebook or email carshow@dayspringca.com.
APRIL 2
Dothan Leisure Services will sponsor a wreath and bow making class at Eastgate Park Lodge from 6-8 p.m. The cost of the class is $25 per person and all supplies will be provided. Class will be taught by Eddie Ward and Cristy Grimes and each participant will make a wreath to take home. Please call Eastgate Park Lodge at 334-615-3730 to register.
ONGOING
Taoist Tai Chi classes are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Classes are in the parish hall at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Enterprise on Monday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that promotes health and relaxation. It is suitable for all ages and physical conditions. Comfortable, loose clothing and flat-soled shoes are recommended attire for these classes. Classes are taught by accredited volunteer. For information, call 334-588-0512. For information about Taoist Tai Chi, visit http://www.taoist.org/usa/locations/montgomery/.
The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) and local senior centers are hosting pop-up assistance events throughout the region. Staff will be assisting participants with signing up for farmer’s market vouchers and screening for food assistance (SNAP) and Medicare savings plans. Pop-up events are open to the public. Must be age 60 or older to qualify for farmer’s market vouchers, but no age requirement for other screenings. Upcoming dates: March 9 at Taylor Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Kinsey Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 10 at Cottonwood Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Ashford Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 11 at Zion Chapel Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and New Hope Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and March 12 at Eufaula Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Clayton Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit sarcoa.org for additional information.
Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, or SARCOA, is seeking volunteers to work with the Friendly Visitor Program, a program to increase contact and interaction between nursing home residents and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman office. Volunteers will undergo orientation and training at SARCOA. A tuberculosis (TB) screening, a statewide criminal background check, and other mandatory background checks will also be required. Costs associated with mandatory testing and checks will be paid by SARCOA. Individuals selected will routinely go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to distribute ombudsman materials, visit with the residents, and report any complaints back to the SARCOA Ombudsman. Service area includes Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. If you are interested, call 334-793-6843.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For more information, call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds mini-classes on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
