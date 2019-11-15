NOV. 18
The Dale County Republican Party will meet at Hoppergrass Restaurant, 129 S. East Ave., in Ozark. The general membership meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The program will feature candidates Jeff Coleman, who is running for the Congressional District 2 seat, and Matt Fridy, who is running for the Court of Civil Appeals.
NOV. 19
The Enterprise Military Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 130 of Tallmadge Hall at Enterprise State Community College.
NOV. 20
The Spiritual Enrichment Center of Dothan will host an inspirational talk and performance by Jabari Exum at 6 p.m., presented by the Spiritual Enrichment Center and 20 Million Women Strong. Exum was a choreographer and drummer for the Marvel film “Black Panther.” A love offering of $10 is suggested. The first 25 youth will get in free, compliments of Mike Schmitz and the Dothan Automotive Group. The Spiritual Enrichment Center is at 942 S. Oates St. Exum will also share his talent and inspirational story a local schools and be a guest drummer at the Dothan Drum Circle City Anniversary Jam on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mural City Coffee Co. located at 192 S. Foster St.
Westside Terrace Healthcare will hold its Cornucopia of Care Food Drive to provide holiday groceries and other non-perishable food items to senior adults for Thanksgiving. Westside Terrace will accept both food and money donations as well as grocery gift cards until Nov. 20. Westside Terrace staff will pack bags of groceries and deliver them to seniors on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Donations can be delivered to Westside Terrace or mailed to 501 N. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, AL 36303, Attention: Food Drive. Call 334-794-1000 for more information.
NOV. 21
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The November luncheon is being held a week earlier than normal due to Thanksgiving. Guest speaker will be Margo Battenberg, owner of Your CBD Store in the Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend. There will be no meeting in December. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 will have a holiday meal at The Landing banquet room from 6-8:30 p.m. in place of its regular November meeting. Cost is $15 per person. The Landing is located at 113 Novosel St., Fort Rucker.
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. The meeting will begin with a buffet luncheon at 11 a.m. at a cost of $12 which may be paid at the door. Guest speaker will be Dr. Stafford Thompson, AERA president. All members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host Write Night from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The spoken word event is chance for anyone to share original poetry, prose, skits, and more. Works can be individual or collaborative and should not exceed five minutes in length when presented. You can also just listen during this free event. To sign up for a five-minute slot, visit the Happenings tab at wiregrassmuseum.org or call 334-794-3871.
NOV. 21-23
Sarah Elizabeth Goree Memorial Gift to Children will hold its 10th Annual Boston Butt and Rib Sale at the Lowe’s on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, across from Carpetland. For more information, call the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center at 334-671-1779.
NOV. 23
The Cher-O-Creek Intra Tribal Indians will hold a smoked Boston butt and rib sale. Dothan area customers can pick up orders at the Houston County Farm Center at noon. All orders are due by Nov. 18. Boston butts are $25 and a half slab or ribs is $20. Cash only. Call 334-559-4868 for more information.
NOV. 26
Dothan Area Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 W. Main St., in Dothan. The Rev. Audri Scott Williams, spiritual director at the Spiritual Enrichment Center in Dothan, will deliver the message. An offering will be taken and donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Religious and spiritual leaders who want to participate in a procession with local clergy should call 334-794-2840 or email secdothan@gmail.com.
NOV. 29
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its seventh annual Gardens Aglow on Friday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas starting Nov. 29 and the Friday after Christmas. Tours are from 5-8 p.m. with the last admission taken at 7:30 p.m. Walk a portion of the paved garden trails to see Christmas lights and lighted holiday displays. There will also be Christmas music, hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa Claus. There are a number of Christmas surprises to watch for in the trees so visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. Cost is $8 per person and free for children 8 and under. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
NOV. 29-DEC. 31
Christmas Reflections, the annual holiday light show in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, will open Nov. 29 and run nightly through Dec. 31. The light show surrounds the round lake in the town’s historic district. The admission gate will be at the DeFuniak Springs Library at 3 Circle Drive. Entry fee is $3/person, ages 6 and under free. Season passes available for $35. Tickets and passes can be purchased at the admission gate. Season passes also available at the DeFuniak Springs City Hall, 71 U.S. Highway 90 W. Additional information is available at www.defuniaksprings.net/Visitors or by calling City Hall at 850-892-8500. This year’s theme is “Holiday Movies” and will feature new decorations plus a large Christmas tree on Baldwin Avenue and garland for the town’s historic shops.
NOV. 30
The Sigma Kappa Delta Book Drive will be collecting donated books for the Wiregrass Children’s Home until Nov. 30. New or gently-used children’s books for preschool up to eighth-grade level will be accepted during November at several locations: Crossfire Gymnastics & Cheer at 135 S. Woodburn Drive in Dothan; The Barn of Dothan at 1481 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, in Dothan; All in One Salon, 33 S. Broad St., Suite 6, in Cowarts; Fortis College at 200 Vulcan Way in Dothan; and Wallace Community College’s Cunningham Hall at 1141 Wallace Drive in Dothan.
DEC. 7
The 2019 Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, will benefit the upkeep for St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church, the church’s Parish House and the Vicarage – all sites in the DeFuniak Springs Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Sponsored by St. Agatha’s, the tour begins with a continental breakfast for $5 from 8-10 a.m. at the church, 150 Circle Drive. Tour tickets can be purchased in advance by mailing $25 per ticket to TOUR, 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL, 32435. Checks should be payable to St. Agatha’s and marked “Tour.” Tickets are also available at Nook and Cranny, RJ’s Collectibles, Vault 46, The Art Co-Op and the Visitors Center (1143 Circle Drive). On tour day, prepaid and reserved tickets as well as a tour map will be available at the Visitors Center. Attendees can begin their tour at any site.
DEC. 8
Girls Inc.’s Eighth Annual Mother Daughter Tea at 2 p.m. at Windmill Station. Participants will enjoy a tea style lunch provided by Pans & Petals; making a Christmas ornament; visiting with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and other special guests; cookie decorating with elves; craft activity; candy buffet and taking pictures in the Photobooth to remember the day. Proceeds will benefit Girls Inc.’s after school program that provides over 60 girls in grades K-8 with empowering and educational programs and activities. Tickets are $60 per couple ($25 for each additional daughter, $35 for each additional adult). To purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.
DEC. 9
The Ozark/Dale ASU Alumni Annual Christmas Scholarship Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark with Robert A. Williams, assistant band director at Alabama State University, as the guest speaker. For tickets, contact Herman Jackson at 334-774-9132 or Theresa Locke at 334-774-8077.
DEC. 12
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 in New Brockton will meet at 6 p.m. at the senior center in New Brockton. This meeting will be the chapter’s Christmas get-together.
DEC. 14
The third annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Fest & Live Auction will be held from 6-10 p.m. in the Boiler Room at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Individual tickets are $50; a reserved table for eight is $500. Tickets can be purchased at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan or online via Eventbrite starting Oct. 15. Music provided by 360 Productions. Dr. Walter Sims will be the night’s auctioneer. Sponsors and food vendors welcome. For more information and tickets call 334-792-4618 or 334-797-9273.
The Red Nose Run Half Marathon, 5K and Fun Run to benefit the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation will be held in Dothan starting at 8 a.m. at Flowers Hospital. This is the eighth year for the race, which has been updated with a new course and name. Registration is now open online at https://rednoserun.itsyourrace.com. The race raises money for the foundation’s grant program for local nonprofit groups in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties. To sponsor, call 334-264-6223.
DEC. 19
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center invites Wiregrass high school students and parents to the “Hold Fast to Dreams” meet and greet reception and conversation with Alexis J. Smith at 5:30 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. Alexis is a Harvard University graduate, class of 2015, and a 2020 graduate student at Columbia University School of Public Health. She is also a 2011 Dothan High School graduate and class valedictorian. She is a 2011 Gates Millennium Scholar and Horatio Alger Scholar. Her presentation is to inspire, guide and encourage high school students by sharing her personal story and journey. To reserve seating, call 334-792-4618.
DEC. 20
The Wiregrass Community Christmas Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Ave. in Dothan. Along with a free hot meal, there will be free blankets, a free bag of groceries and free portable heaters for attendees as well as giveaways for children.
JAN. 16
The Dothan Rotary and Dothan Tuesday Rotary Clubs are hosting a professional development event led by Michael Angelo Caruso, founder and president of Edison House LLC, an international consulting firm specializing in corporate and personal improvement. “Effective Leadership – Getting People to Do Stuff” training will be held at Rotary Hall, located on the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center campus, 795 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan. Attendance is open to the public and the training is designed for supervisors, managers, team leaders, and upper level management. Registration and power networking is at 8 a.m. The program runs from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $50 per person. Register by calling 334-791-8921; email dgmcneal2022@gmail.com; or by mail to 601 Royal Parkway Dothan, AL 36305. Proceeds will go to the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation, Rotary Foundation Annual Fund and Rotary’s Polio Plus Initiative.
JAN. 25-26
Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood will host its annual Art Auction at the temple located at 188 N. Park Ave. in Dothan. The main auction will be Saturday with a preview at 6:30 p.m. and the auction at 7:15 p.m. featuring a new auctioneer, new genres of art and memorabilia. Admission is $10 purchased in advance and $12 at the door. Wine and cheese with beer tasting by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water also available. On Sunday, a Second Chance auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. No admission charge on Sunday. Major credit cards accepted. Featuring art and media in all price ranges. Framed art reasonably priced. A portion of proceeds are used by the Sisterhood to support local community charities. For more information, call 334-792-5001.
ONGOING
Adventist Community Services Military Veterans Alliance will host monthly support groups on the first Thursday of each month through December at 2 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center, 147 Picard St., in Dothan. The alliance will also host lectures related to veterans issues, such as a depression and suicide prevention lecture on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Billy R. Jackson, Vietnam veteran 1970-1972, at 334-333-4076. The alliance is not affiliated with the Veterans Administration.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson's Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets seven times a year on the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds miniclasses on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
