AUG. 19
The Dale County Republican Committee is taking monetary donations for their summer 2019 community outreach project “Back Pack Buddies for the Dale County School System.” If you are interested in donating to this project, please make checks payable to: “Dale County Schools” and bring to Aug. 19 meeting or mail to Dale County Republican Party, P.O. Box 31, Ozark, AL 36361.
AUG. 20
The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 12-1 p.m. The speaker will be Troy University Athletic Director Brent Jones.
AUG. 21
Dothan Kiwanis Club will meet at the Dothan Country Club from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Lance Griffin of WOOF Sports Talk.
AUG. 22
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Dr. Victoria Mock, a board certified audiologist with a clinical doctorate of audiology at the ENT South Hearing Specialists in Dothan. Mock will share information diagnosing and treating pediatric and adult patients, how insurance policies offer benefits of wearing hearing aids, and how hearing aids have improved over time. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry at 334-393-0492.
Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Fort Rucker Officers Club (The Landing). The meet will include installation of officers for the upcoming year. All members are asked to attend. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan with a meet and greet at 11 a.m., lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. Deadline for reservations is Aug. 20 at noon. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call or send a text to 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475. The speakers for this meeting are Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport and Lacy Schulmerich, investigator for the Dothan Police Department.
AUG. 23
The 2019 Annual Field Crops Day will be held at the Wiregrass Research & Extension Center at 167 E. Alabama Highway 134 in Headland. Registration is at 8 a.m. Field tours will begin at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Topics to be discussed: disaster relief payment; sprayer drift demo; cotton pest management; cover crops; and peanut varieties. For more information, contact Kris Balkcom at 334-693-3800 or by email at balkckb@auburn.edu.
Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, SARCOA, will host the annual seminar “Coping with Aging” from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan (795 Ross Clark Circle NE). Continuing education units available for nurses, social workers, nursing home administrators, and general attendance. General attendance without CEUs/contact hours is also available. Lunch and two breaks provided with admission. For more information and to register, visit www.sarcoa.org or call 334-793-6843.
AUG. 24
The Sixth Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk to Benefit Children’s of Alabama will be held at Westgate Park in Dothan. Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for a day filled with food, drinks, fire trucks, inflatables and live local entertainment. Race registration is $20 in advance, $25 day of. Online registration is available at www.raceentry.com. Race-day registration will be open from 3-5:45 p.m. at Westgate Park. The trail run will begin at 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony following the race. For more information, contact David Hasty at 334-615-3500 or dghasty@dothan.org.
TOPS Moma Tina's Mission House is celebrating 13 years feeding the community with a BBQ Cook Off and Bake Off at the soup kitchen starting at 2 p.m. Sponsorships for prizes, games, food and supplies are available for the free event. Call 334-714-3482 for more information.
AUG. 25
The University of Alabama National AlumniAssociation will host a presentation at 2:30 p.m. at Ozark First United Methodist Church, 167 E. Broad St., for high school students, parents and anyone interested in learning more about the university. The A$AP (Alumni Scholarship Assistance Program) session will be presented by UA staff members from Alumni Scholarships, the Admissions Recruiter and Early College. There will be information on applying for admission and scholarships, how to make your scholarship application look its best and many more aspects of campus life.For more information or to RSVP for the program, text or call Mary Jane Collins at 334-798-2701 or Allyson Outlaw at 334-268-1495.
AUG. 26
Zonta Club of Dothan will host the annual Christmas in August event at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center from 5:30-7 p.m. The event spotlights Zonta’s four service partners – Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, House of Ruth, Girls Inc. and Chrysalis-A Home for Girls − and gives prospective members insight about the club and the service opportunities available. Zonta is a global organization of professionals empowering women through service and advocacy. For more information, contact Tami Page at 334-618-2791.
AUG. 27
The Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in room 242 in the Terry Everett Building at Troy University Dothan Campus. The meeting will be for open discussion on topics such as system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer, Bluetooth devices, etc. Additionally, members will assist each other in resolving technical issues with their devices. For more information, call George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
AUG. 28
A Coffee County Master Gardener volunteer training course will begin at the New Brockton Community Room. There are 15 slots available in the class, which runs from Aug. 28 through Nov. 20 and will meet each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. To sign up for the class, call the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596. The class will cover the care and maintenance of many types of plants.
