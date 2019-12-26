JAN. 7
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will begin its 2020 Lunch and Learn series at the main Dothan library on North Oates Street at noon with a “Helpful Gardening Apps” presentation by Devon Ellis. The program will assist gardeners in using computer information for improving skills and knowledge in many new and innovative ways. No registration is required and there is no charge. Participants may bring lunch.
JAN. 10
Wiregrass native Cassandra King Conroy is returning home to tell the poignant story of her marriage to best-selling author Pat Conroy, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2016, as the featured speaker at a Friends of the Library Lunch & Learn on Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dothan Country Club, 200 S. Cherokee Ave. “Tell Me A Story: My Life with Pat Conroy” was published in late October 2019. Reservations are required by Jan. 6 and may be made by emailing friends@dhcls.org or by calling 334-791-2706. The program includes a buffet lunch and author presentation for $20 payable at the door by cash or check.
JAN. 13
Henry County pesticide safety training will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland and conducted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. RUP permit renewal training fee is $20 plus an ADAI permit fit of $25. A sponsored meal will be provided promptly at 5:30 p.m.
JAN. 14
The Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet as scheduled in December and will resume meetings on Jan. 14, 2020. Meetings will be at ESCC in Room 130 in the Talmadge Hall Building at 7 p.m. For more information, call 334-894-6411.
JAN. 16
The Dothan Rotary and Dothan Tuesday Rotary Clubs are hosting a professional development event led by Michael Angelo Caruso, founder and president of Edison House LLC, an international consulting firm specializing in corporate and personal improvement. “Effective Leadership — Getting People to Do Stuff” training will be held at Rotary Hall, located on the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center campus, 795 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan. Attendance is open to the public and the training is designed for supervisors, managers, team leaders, and upper level management. Registration and power networking is at 8 a.m. The program runs from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $50 per person. Register by calling 334-791-8921; email dgmcneal2022@gmail.com; or by mail to 601 Royal Parkway Dothan, AL 36305. Proceeds will go to the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation, Rotary Foundation Annual Fund and Rotary’s Polio Plus Initiative.
JAN. 18
Intro to Leather Craft will be taught at Landmark Park starting at 9 a.m. in the park’s Interpretive Center Auditorium. Students will be introduced to the basic skills used in leather work. Little to no experience is necessary. The class will complete a project together (key chain or bracelet). Students will learn about types of leather, how to cut patterns, basic tools used in leather craft, how to hand stitch and other simple techniques used in leather craft. The fee is regular gate admission ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, free for park members) plus a $5 materials fee. Registration and prepayment of $5 material fee is required to ensure adequate supplies. Space is limited. Visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com to register.
JAN. 19
A citywide Martin Luther King Jr. program will be held 5 p.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy. A youth program will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Essie DuBose, publicity chair, at 334-347-2834 or Marge Simmons, program chair, at 334-477-1962. The public is invited.
JAN. 25
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host a Seed Swap from 1-3 p.m. in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park. Similar to a potluck dinner, gardeners are encouraged to bring samples of their favorite heirloom seeds to exchange with others. Admission is free with paid gate fee ($4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for members). A small portion of seeds distributed will be placed in the park’s Seed Bank for future generations.
JAN. 25-26
Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood will host its annual Art Auction at the temple located at 188 N. Park Ave. in Dothan. The main auction will be Saturday with a preview at 6:30 p.m. and the auction at 7:15 p.m. featuring a new auctioneer, new genres of art and memorabilia. Admission is $10 purchased in advance and $12 at the door. Wine and cheese with beer tasting by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water also available. On Sunday, a Second Chance auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. No admission charge on Sunday. Major credit cards accepted. Featuring art and media in all price ranges. Framed art reasonably priced. A portion of proceeds are used by the Sisterhood to support local community charities. For more information, call 334-792-5001.
FEB. 7-8
Landmark Park’s annual quilt retreat, led by Sherry Burkhalter, will be held on Feb. 7 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Auditorium at the park. The theme this year is “Fabric Weaving.” Cost for the retreat is $75 and includes supper on Friday and lunch on Saturday as well as drinks and snacks. Bring your sewing machines and supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 334-790-9045 to register or visit www.quiltedcreations.net.
FEB. 13
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host their 26th annual Father Daughter Banquet at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This popular event celebrates the special relationship between daughters and fathers or other favorite male role models. The evening features a seated, catered dinner by Southern Social, music, dancing, photographs by Wilson Oppert Photography, a huge balloon drop and a gift bag for each attendee. Reservations are required. Tickets are $125 per couple and $45 for each additional daughter. Reservations made after Feb. 3 are $150 per couple and $70 each additional daughter. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. To make a reservation or for more information, call 334-793-2321.
ONGOING
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its seventh annual Gardens Aglow on Friday evenings until Dec. 27. Tours are from 5-8 p.m. with the last admission taken at 7:30 p.m. Walk a portion of the paved garden trails to see Christmas lights and lighted holiday displays. There will also be Christmas music, hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa Claus. There are a number of Christmas surprises to watch for in the trees so visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. Cost is $8 per person and free for children 8 and under. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
Christmas Reflections, the annual holiday light show in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, will be open nightly through Dec. 31. The light show surrounds the round lake in the town’s historic district. The admission gate will be at the DeFuniak Springs Library at 3 Circle Drive. Entry fee is $3/person, ages 6 and under free. Season passes available for $35. Tickets and passes can be purchased at the admission gate. Season passes also available at the DeFuniak Springs City Hall, 71 U.S. Highway 90 W. Additional information is available at www.defuniaksprings.net/Visitors or by calling City Hall at 850-892-8500. This year’s theme is “Holiday Movies” and will feature new decorations plus a large Christmas tree on Baldwin Avenue and garland for the town’s historic shops.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets seven times a year on the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds mini-classes on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
