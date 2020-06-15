Around the Wiregrass

JUNE 21
A special video Project Storytime Reading for Father’s Day, “Loving Fathers,” can be seen through the website songsloveroses.com or on YouTube via Odell Reddick-Project Storytime Reading.
JUNE 23
Sip, Celebrate & Give Virtual Wiregrass 2-1-1 Event will be held via the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Misty Huff-Morgan of WOOF-FM will emcee the event and interview special guests. The event will include video selfie shout-outs and testimonials. There will be an auction, information on the 2-1-1 Club and how to support Wiregrass 2-1-1. In addition, there will be a drawing for a Big Green Egg Grill package. Call 334-836-1963 or visit www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg to purchase Green Egg Grill Tickets, one for $10 or 3 for $25. To get your free virtual Sip, Celebrate & Give tickets as well as additional information about the event and Wiregrass 2-1-1, go to www.GiveButter.com/Sip. Ticket not required to tune in to the event.
JUNE 25
The Disabled American Veterans, Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Town Park located at 202 S. John's St. Attendees should bring an outdoor chair if possible. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. Deadline to make a reservation for lunch is Tuesday, June 23, at noon. Those who plan to attend but not eat are asked to RSVP so there will be enough seating. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475. Guest speakers will be: Britney Garner, president of Alabama Federation of Republican Women; Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba; Barry Moore and Jeff Coleman, Republican candidates in Alabama’s Second Congressional District Two; and Claudia Hall, a representative for Southeast Health. Coronavirus rules are being observed for safety. Attendees should wear a mask and seating will be spaced appropriately. Masks will be available for those who do not have them.
ONGOING
The Headland Farmers Market will be held every Friday on the square in Headland from 3-7 p.m. through July 31.
The Houston County Distinguished Young Women program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2021. Upcoming high school senior girls will have a chance to win scholarship money while gaining lifelong skills. Those interested should visit http://houston.al.distinguishedyw.org and click “Apply Now.” For more information on the program, visit the national website or the local Houston County website, Facebook and Instagram.
