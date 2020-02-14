FEB. 18
The Houston County Probate Office will hold a public test of the vote tabulating machines at 1 p.m. at the Houston County Road and Bridge Department, 2400 Columbia Highway. This test is for the primary election to be held on March 3.
The Troy University Dothan Campus College of Arts and Sciences will host a Black History Month lecture, “The African-American Struggle for Library Equality,” by Dr. Aisha Johnson-Jones. She will discuss the little-known Julius Rosenwald Fund’s support for expanding rural Southern literacy by creating over 10,000 libraries in 15 states, 1917-1938. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Sony Hall in the Everett Building on the Troy University Dothan Campus, 502 University Drive. A grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation means this program is free and open to the public. No reservation required. Teachers will be provided with CEU or Professional Development Hour certificates. For more information, contact Dr. Marty Olliff, molliff@troy.edu, 334-983-6556, ext. 21327.
FEB. 20
A Caring for the Wiregrass Through Art reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Health Center South, 2826 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. A partnership between the Wallace Community College — Dothan Foundation, the Heersink Family Foundation and the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the reception will feature selected artwork by artists living and working in the tri-state region of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Proceeds of art sales will support the advancement of Wallace Community College — Dothan Health Science Programs.
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $12 luncheon that may be paid at the door. Guest speaker will be Dana Scott, CRNP, with Digestive Health, who will share important health information. All members are encouraged to attend and bring a canned food donation for a local charity.
FEB. 21
A spaghetti luncheon fundraiser to benefit the 2020 Therapeutic Family Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex, 201 Recreation Drive, in Dothan. Sponsored by Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club. Plates are $7 and will include spaghetti, bread and a brownie. Dine-in or drive-thru options available. Delivery will be available on orders of 20 or more plates. For ticket information, contact Toye Hatcher at 334-615-4751 or email thatcher@dothan.org or Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or margaret.nickoley@covan.com.
FEB. 22
A Black History Celebration 2020 will be held at 4 p.m. at the Mulberry District Association Building at 2585 Old Curtis Road (Highway 84 West) in Elba. Guest speaker will be Enterprise Mayor William Cooper with music provided by Jamie Broxton of Greater Springfield Baptist Church in New Brockton. The National Black History Month Theme is “African Americans and the Vote.” Wiregrass residents are invited to attend.
A Young Eagles Rally will be held by the Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 at the Dothan Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. The rally offers free airplane rides to youth ages 8 to 17 with approval and signature from parents or legal guardians. Registration for flyers, pilots and volunteers can be found at https://youngeaglesday.org/?1195. For more information, contact, Franklin Diaz-Martinez at 334-237-4117.
A workshop on attracting butterflies and utilizing native azaleas in landscaping will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located on Headland Avenue. The program begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. with light refreshments. Cost of the workshop is $20 for the general public and $15 for DABG members. Spaces are limited, and pre-registration is required. Register by calling 334-793-3224 or by visiting www.dabg.com.
FEB. 24
The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe genealogist, Dr. Peggy Venable, will be at the Depot Museum in Chipley, Florida, at 10 a.m. so that every enrolled tribal member within that area can review their membership/family files and addresses. This is for tribal members only to ensure that files are complete and updated.
FEB. 27
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan starting with a social time at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. Deadline to make a reservation for lunch is Tuesday, Feb. 25, at noon. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475. Guest speakers are candidates for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District seat: Terri Hasdorff, Troy King and Barry Moore.
The German Coffee Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing on Fort Rucker. A lunch of schnitzel, French fries and salad will be served. Make reservations by Monday, Feb. 24, with Karin Ramirez at 702-600-9745. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607.
FEB. 27-29
The fifth annual Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt and Rib Sale will be held in the former Southside Kmart parking lot. Boston butts are $30 and ribs $25; no pre-orders or tickets needed. Help the Deese family honor Adam and support the recovery of child abuse victims in the Wiregrass. All proceeds will go to the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center. For more information on the center, visit their Facebook page or call 334-671-1779.
FEB. 29
Meet Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and documentary filmmaker and author William Matson during an educational family event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Daleville Cultural and Convention Center, 750 S. Daleville Ave. Admission is free and there will be vendors, documentaries playing in the background, face-painting and games. Frybread and Indian tacos will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a talk as well as book sales and a book-signing from 2-4 p.m. Matson wrote the book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy.” For more information, contact Erin GreyBull-Harrison at erin.greybullharrison@gmail.com.
MARCH 2
The Troy University Dothan Campus College of Arts and Sciences will host a Women’s History Month lecture, “Milly Frances, the Creek Pocahontas,” by Wiregrass-area historian and author Dale Cox. He discusses the life and times of Creek princess Milly Frances during and after the First Seminole War of 1817-1818. He will also debut his new documentary on Frances. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. in Sony Hall in the Everett Building on the Troy University Dothan Campus, 502 University Drive. The program is free and open to the public thanks to a grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation. No reservation required. Teachers will be provided with CEU or Professional Development Hour certificates. For more information, contact Dr. Marty Olliff, molliff@troy.edu, 334-983-6556, ext. 21327.
MARCH 3-APRIL 28
Dothan Leisure Services is offering a Baton & Dance Class for beginners at Eastgate Park Lodge on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. from March 3 through April 28. The cost of the class is $40 per person and you will need to bring your own baton. The class is open to all ages. Please call Eastgate Park Lodge at 334-615-3730 to register. Registration fee will be due at the first class of each month.
MARCH 6
The annual Issues and Benefits meeting of the Alabama Retired State Employees’ Association/Alabama Public Employees’ Advocacy League (ARSEA/APEAL) will be held for members living in Barbour, Bullock, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties at 11 a.m. at the Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan. ARSEA/APEAL members and those interested in joining are encouraged to attend. There is no cost to attend; however, seating is limited, so RSVP by calling 800-844-7732 or visiting www.arsea.org.
MARCH 7
Dayspring Christian Academy will hold its annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4685 Meadowview Road in Marianna, Florida. Vehicle registration will be 8-10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. There is a $25 vehicle registration fee, which includes two meal tickets. Attendance is free for the general public. There will be live music by the Todd Herendeen Band. Concessions will also be available. For more information, visit www.dayspringca.com, follow on Facebook or email carshow@dayspringca.com.
MARCH 10
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 1100 Omussee Road in Dothan. The program will be an introduction to propagation by learning how to air layer a camellia. Attendees are encouraged to bring unknown blooms with them for help identifying them. For questions or if you plan to attend this event, call 334-701-5158 or 334-685-0121.
Diamond Rio will be in concert at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Presented by the Coffee County Arts Alliance, the concert is a replacement show for the canceled February show “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Tickets purchased for the canceled “Charlie Brown” show will be good for Diamond Rio, a country music band known for hits “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “I Believe.” Call 334-406-2787 for more information or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
MARCH 14
The 42nd Annual Winston Howell and Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will start at 9 a.m. at the fire rescue building at 503 S. Third Ave. in Hartford. The road race, which is walk or run, is 3.1 miles and benefits the Hartford Fire Rescue. Age groups start at age 14 and go up to 75 and older. Early registration is $20 for ages 19 and over and $15 for ages 18 and under. Mail entry form and check to Hartford Fire Rescue, P.O. Box 183, Hartford, AL 36344. On race day, registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and will cost $25 for 19 and older and $20 for 18 and younger. For more information, call Winston Howell at 334-449-0754 or Andy Hovey at 334-726-5993.
APRIL 2
Dothan Leisure Services will sponsor a wreath and bow making class at Eastgate Park Lodge from 6-8 p.m. The cost of the class is $25 per person and all supplies will be provided. Class will be taught by Eddie Ward and Cristy Grimes and each participant will make a wreath to take home. Please call Eastgate Park Lodge at 334-615-3730 to register.
APRIL 17-18
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will hold its 24th Spring Plant Sale on Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held in the master gardeners’ nursery at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave., Dothan. There will be a wide selection of plants that have been grown from seed, propagated from cuttings, or dug from local flower beds. The prices are reasonable and include free planting tips from the master gardeners. Information will be available on fire ant control, soil testing, and gardening in general. Admission is free.
APRIL 23
The Troy University Dothan Campus College of Arts and Sciences invites you to its Woodham Memorial lecture, “The History of Alabama in its Foods,” by Emily Blejwas. She discusses her new book about Alabama foods and how they expose the state’s history, from corn to barbecue, and the stories of the people she met while conducting her research. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in Sony Hall in the Everett Building on the Troy University Dothan Campus, 502 University Drive. The program is free and open to the public thanks to a grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation. No reservation required. Teachers will be provided with CEU or Professional Development Hour certificates. For more information, contact Dr. Marty Olliff, molliff@troy.edu, 334-983-6556, ext. 21327.
Dothan Leisure Services will host the “She’s All That” Senior Showcase Pageant at the Rose Hill Senior Center Auditorium at 6 p.m. Admission is free and registration forms can be picked up at Dothan Leisure Services Office inside the Dothan Civic Center — Room 107 or at any Dothan Leisure Services Senior Center. This event is an opportunity to spotlight local seniors ages 50 and up. Participants may wear evening gowns or Sunday attire. There will also be a talent portion for those who have a talent that they wish to perform. The registration form and participant bio must be turned in by Friday, April 17. For more information contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.
ONGOING
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is currently holding registration for its summer program at the Dothan, Geneva and Enterprise locations. The summer program dates will be June 5-July 31, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is accepting first- through eighth-graders. Parents should register at the club their children will attend. The summer program will include a free breakfast, snack and lunch as well as a free T-shirt. Activities will include arts and crafts, educational activities, computer fun, weekly field trips, fitness and more. For more information or to download a registration packet, visit bgcwiregrass.org or call 334-792-8787.
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will host a series of free community presentations to celebrate Black History Month. The events are for school-age youth and adults and are held in partnership with the Dothan Housing Authority. On Feb. 18 at 4 p.m., Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club/Fort Rucker chapter will share history and contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers of the U.S. Army. On Feb. 20 at 4 p.m., “The Harlem Renaissance and Black Arts Movement” will be presented by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Pi Omega chapter. And on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m., former NFL and University of Alabama football player Wilbur Jackson will share his journey that started in Ozark. For more information, call 334-792-4618.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
Taoist Tai Chi classes are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Classes are in the parish hall at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Enterprise on Monday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining a class is encouraged to join at any time. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that promotes health and relaxation. It is suitable for all ages and physical conditions. Comfortable, loose clothing and flat-soled shoes are recommended attire for these classes. All classes are taught by accredited volunteer instructors. For more information, call 334-588-0512. For more information about Taoist Tai Chi, visit http://www.taoist.org/usa/locations/montgomery/.
The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) and local senior centers are hosting pop-up assistance events throughout the region. Staff will be assisting participants with signing up for farmer’s market vouchers and screening for food assistance (SNAP) and Medicare savings plans. Pop-up events are open to the public. Must be age 60 or older to qualify for farmer’s market vouchers, but no age requirement for other screenings. Upcoming dates: March 9 at Taylor Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Kinsey Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 10 at Cottonwood Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Ashford Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 11 at Zion Chapel Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and New Hope Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and March 12 at Eufaula Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Clayton Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit sarcoa.org for additional information.
Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, or SARCOA, is seeking volunteers to work with the Friendly Visitor Program, a program to increase contact and interaction between nursing home residents and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman office. Volunteers will undergo orientation and training at SARCOA. A tuberculosis (TB) screening, a statewide criminal background check, and other mandatory background checks will also be required. Costs associated with mandatory testing and checks will be paid by SARCOA. Individuals selected will routinely go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to distribute ombudsman materials, visit with the residents, and report any complaints back to the SARCOA Ombudsman. Service area includes Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. If you are interested, call 334-793-6843.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds mini-classes on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
