JAN. 20
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 03 St. John St., in Abbeville. The theme is “Let the Dream become a Reality.” Guest preacher will be the Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, Moderator of the Abbeville District Baptist Association as well as pastor at both Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. For more information, call Willie Green at 334-585-2678 or Barbara McNealy at 334-585-3261. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Dale County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Guest speakers for the evening are Sen. Cam Ward, candidate for Alabama Supreme Court, Place 1; Terri Hasdorff, Barry Moore, Robert Rogers, Troy King, Jeff Coleman and Jessica Taylor, all candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 2; Judge Jill Ganus, candidate for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2. The meeting is open to the public. There will be a question and answer session following the speakers’ presentations.
JAN. 23
Houston County Republican Women will meet at Wiregrass Rehab Center at 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Social time begins at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. Reservations for lunch are needed by Jan. 21 at noon. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com, or call or text 334-392-0705 or 502-321-2475. If you plan to come to the meeting without eating lunch, notify HCRW to ensure enough seating. Guest speakers will be Jessica Taylor, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 2; Rebecca Byrne, speaking on behalf of her husband Bradley Byrne, who is running for the U.S. Senate; and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 located in New Brockton will meet at 6 p.m. at the New Brockton Senior Center. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
JAN. 25
A homeless count will be held in the Wiregrass, and volunteers are needed. Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development asks communities to count the homeless living in shelters, transitional housing or in places not meant for human habitation. The count affects public and private funding for homeless services. The Wiregrass count, organized by the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, will start at 10 a.m. with volunteers gathering at The Harbor at 320 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan. Volunteer groups will be assigned to geographic areas. A brief training will be held before the count, which should be completely finished by 1:30 p.m.
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will hold a tribal meeting at 2 p.m. at 64 Private Road 1311 in Elba (for GPS, use 2950 County Road 377 in Elba). Discussion will cover Census 2020, grants, scholarships and federal recognition.
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host a Seed Swap from 1-3 p.m. in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park. Similar to a potluck dinner, gardeners are encouraged to bring samples of their favorite heirloom seeds to exchange with others. Admission is free with paid gate fee ($4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for members). A small portion of seeds distributed will be placed in the park’s Seed Bank for future generations.
JAN. 25-26
Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood will host its annual Art Auction at the temple located at 188 N. Park Ave. in Dothan. The main auction will be Saturday with a preview at 6:30 p.m. and the auction at 7:15 p.m. featuring a new auctioneer, new genres of art and memorabilia. Admission is $10 purchased in advance and $12 at the door. Wine and cheese with beer tasting by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water also available. On Sunday, a Second Chance auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. No admission charge on Sunday. Major credit cards accepted. Featuring art and media in all price ranges. Framed art reasonably priced. A portion of proceeds are used by the Sisterhood to support local community charities. For more information, call 334-792-5001.
FEB. 6
The Wiregrass Boomers and Seniors Valentine’s Concert and Dance will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Moonlighters, a popular local big band, jazz and swing music band from Dothan, will perform. Dancers and spectators are invited to come and enjoy a relaxing evening of music. Roaring 1920s attire is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so notification of attendance is important. Contact SARCOA at 334-793-6843. Admission is free.
FEB. 6 & Feb. 8
The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library will hold a two-day “Sweetheart of a Book Sale − Selected Stock 25 Cents” on Feb. 6 from 1-5:30 p.m. and Feb. 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will take place in the second floor meeting room at the library. The library is located at 101 E. Grubbs St., Enterprise. Popular fiction and nonfiction books can be found for all ages. Proceeds fund library projects such as the summer reading program, annual membership in Camellia’s e-book library and library materials.
FEB. 7
The Houston County Democrats will host Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith as the group’s speaker at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Street African Methodist Episcopal Church, 908 Cherry St., Dothan. Keith is the youngest council member to be elected by his peers as the Huntsville City Council’s president. He is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Alabama A&M and serves on several Huntsville-based nonprofits.
FEB. 7-8
Landmark Park’s annual quilt retreat, led by Sherry Burkhalter, will be held on Feb. 7 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Auditorium at the park. The theme this year is “Fabric Weaving.” Cost for the retreat is $75 and includes supper on Friday and lunch on Saturday as well as drinks and snacks. Bring your sewing machines and supplies. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 334-790-9045 to register or visit www.quiltedcreations.net.
FEB. 10
An Evening with Sean of the South will be held at Wallace Community College’s Cherry Hall at its Dothan campus from 6-7 p.m. Writer Sean Dietrich has become known for his column “Sean of the South” as well as his books about life in the American South. He has become a popular speaker around the South, telling stories and singing during his appearances. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and are available on campus at the Phillip J. Hamm Library or the Wallace Bookstore in Cunningham Hall. Signed book copies will be available for purchase by cash, credit card or check. This program is funded in part by the Wallace Community College Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
FEB. 12
Troy University Dothan’s 2020 Valentine’s Day Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in The Harrison Room in Malone Hall on the Dothan campus. All Troy University Dothan students, upcoming graduates, alumni and the public are invited to “Find the Job You’ll Love” by attending. The event is free to everyone. For more information, email jkrist@troy.edu or call 334-983-6556, ext. 21223.
FEB. 13
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host their 26th annual Father Daughter Banquet at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This popular event celebrates the special relationship between daughters and fathers or other favorite male role models. The evening features a seated, catered dinner by Southern Social, music, dancing, photographs by Wilson Oppert Photography, a huge balloon drop and a gift bag for each attendee. Reservations are required. Tickets are $125 per couple and $45 for each additional daughter. Reservations made after Feb. 3 are $150 per couple and $70 each additional daughter. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. To make a reservation or for more information, call 334-793-2321.
FEB. 16
The Cochran Firm in Dothan will hold its Cinderella’s Closet prom event at 6 p.m. at The Grand on Foster. The firm teams with local businesses and citizens to collect new and lightly-used formal wear for high school girls who might not otherwise be able to attend formal high school events. Local high schools select five to 10 deserving girls to attend the event. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, sparkling juice and door prizes. In addition to dresses and shoes, local vendors donate hair and cosmetic services, gift cards to restaurants and other items designed to make Cinderella’s Closet and the high school dances a happy memory. To RSVP a student for the event or for more information on how to donate, contact Mary Kilpatrick at 334-673-1555 or mkilpatrick@cochranfirm.com.
MARCH 7
Dayspring Christian Academy will hold its annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4685 Meadowview Road in Marianna, Florida. Vehicle registration will be 8-10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. There is a $25 vehicle registration fee, which includes two meal tickets. Attendance is free for the general public. There will be live music by the Todd Herendeen Band. Concessions will also be available. For more information, visit www.dayspringca.com, follow on Facebook or email carshow@dayspringca.com.
ONGOING
The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) and local senior centers are hosting pop-up assistance events throughout the region. Staff will be assisting participants with signing up for farmer’s market vouchers and screening for food assistance (SNAP) and Medicare savings plans. Pop-up events are open to the public. Must be age 60 or older to qualify for farmer’s market vouchers, but no age requirement for other screenings. Upcoming dates: Jan. 22 at Andalusia Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Opp Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Jan. 23 at Hartford Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Slocomb Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Jan. 24 at Abbeville Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Headland Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 at Clio Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Louisville Town Hall, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Jan. 28 at Daleville Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Ozark Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 at Enterprise Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Elba Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 9 at Taylor Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Kinsey Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 10 at Cottonwood Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Ashford Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 11 at Zion Chapel Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and New Hope Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and March 12 at Eufaula Senior Center, 9-10:30 a.m., and Clayton Senior Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visit sarcoa.org for additional information.
Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, or SARCOA, is seeking volunteers to work with the Friendly Visitor Program, a program to increase contact and interaction between nursing home residents and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman office. Volunteers will undergo orientation and training at SARCOA. A tuberculosis (TB) screening, a statewide criminal background check, and other mandatory background checks will also be required. Costs associated with mandatory testing and checks will be paid by SARCOA. Individuals selected will routinely go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to distribute ombudsman materials, visit with the residents, and report any complaints back to the SARCOA Ombudsman. Service area includes Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. If you are interested, call 334-793-6843.
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is collecting soup for seniors in the Brown Bag Program throughout the month of January. Anyone can help by donating soup to a local drive, hosting their own soup drive, donating soup to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan, or donating money to the Food Bank for “soup for seniors.” Call the Food Bank at 334-794-9775 for more information.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
Taoist Tai Chi classes are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Classes are in the parish hall at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Enterprise on Monday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at the Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining a class is encouraged to join at any time. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that promotes health and relaxation. It is suitable for all ages and physical conditions. Comfortable, loose clothing and flat-soled shoes are recommended attire for these classes. All classes are taught by accredited volunteer instructors. For more information, call 334-588-0512. For more information about Taoist Tai Chi, visit http://www.taoist.org/usa/locations/montgomery/.
The Enterprise Parkinson's Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets seven times a year on the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds mini-classes on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
