JULY 12
Landmark Park will host its series of Heritage Forums on Sundays in July. Join Dale Cox of Two Egg TV on July 12 at 3 p.m. to learn about haunted Wiregrass history. Explore allegedly haunted sites around the Wiregrass and hear the ghost stories that accompany them. The presentation will be held in the park’s Interpretive Center Auditorium and is free with paid gate admission ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, free for park members).
JULY 16
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will livestream its 55th Anniversary Recognition and Awards Banquet in appreciation of the center’s 2019 donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners. Due to COVID-19, the event is limited to honorees and two guests per honoree. The event will be livestreamed for others to watch beginning at 6 p.m.at www.hawkhoustonyec.org and via Facebook Live. Honorees include Youth of the Year Mufee Grace-Teague; Volunteer Service honoree David Clark Sr.; Volunteer of the Year Ann S. Dawsey; Community Partnership honoree Wiregrass Museum of Art; and Friend of Youth honoree Sidra Coleman.
JULY 23
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Town Park, located at 202 S. John’s St. Attendees are asked to bring an outdoor chair is possible. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Music by Moonlight will be held at Landmark Park at 7:30 p.m. with Mama Try’ed performing rock and country music. The free concert series is held on the park’s gazebo lawn, and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chairs. No pets or alcohol. The Martin Drugstore and Shelley General Store will be open selling ice cream and drinks.
ONGOING
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama has partnered with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission for Every Girl In a Park, going on now through Oct. 31. All 21 Alabama State Parks and 14 Alabama Historic Sites are offering free admission for Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl In a Park T-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (discount does not apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available now until Oct. 31 excluding Labor Day. For more information, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.
The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center’s HIPPY Program, a free Kindergarten Readiness Program, is available in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. HIPPY is Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. A 30-week, age-appropriate curriculum designed for 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Parents and children work just 10-15 minutes per day to close the academic gap by improving literacy, language, math, science, and physical and motor skills. Parents may enroll by phone, in-person or via Facebook. The program is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, and Wiregrass Foundation.
The Headland Farmers Market will be held every Friday on the square in Headland from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
The Houston County Distinguished Young Women program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2021. Upcoming high school senior girls will have a chance to win scholarship money while gaining lifelong skills. Those interested should visit http://houston.al.distinguishedyw.org and click “Apply Now.” For information on the program, visit the national website or the local Houston County website, Facebook and Instagram.
