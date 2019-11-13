The potential for cold, rainy weather has forced a change of venue for a Bad Wolves concert scheduled for Thursday night.

Bad Wolves and special guest Fire from the Gods will perform at the Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek on U.S. 231 south of Dothan. The concert had been scheduled at an outdoor venue in downtown Dothan.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Visit bad-wolves-dothan.eventbrite.com/ to buy tickets online.

