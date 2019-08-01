Go for a ride with an out-of-this-world car when “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” comes alive on the stage of the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts in Ozark.
Performances will be Aug. 8-10 with shows starting at 7 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased online at tuttutix.com or at The Flowers Center, located at 312 E. College St., on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 4 and 6 p.m.
A community production featuring local children and adults, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is based on the 1968 movie starring Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes. The story follows two siblings and their inventor father on an adventure with a car that takes flight and even floats in water.
The film version was based on the Ian Fleming children's book. The Flowers Center production is directed by Margie Benson with Michelle Shirley serving as director of music. A celebration including refreshments and live music is planned for all ticket-holders after each night’s show.
Kids will even have the opportunity to get their picture taken with cast members in character.
