A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Gerry Koch of Dothan on June 20; Chosen Ministry of Cottondale, Florida, June 27; Walter Wilson of Dothan on July 11; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, July 18; and a local talent night on July 25. There will be no sing held on July 4. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
The Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, will hold a Vacation Bible School in a Bag July 12-14. On Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. there will be a drive-in Vacation Bible School or participants can join on Facebook Live. On Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14, activities will be done via the church’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. with music, a Bible story and craft time. Each child will receive a bag with all Bible lessons and crafts to do at home. Call 894-6411 or 806-6566 if you would like a bag for your child or need more information.
