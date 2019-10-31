Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON... NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...WESTERN MILLER...CENTRAL EARLY AND NORTHERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT/230 PM CDT/... AT 238 PM EDT/138 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES WEST OF EDISON TO 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF COTTONWOOD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 80 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, DONALSONVILLE, ARLINGTON, DOUGLASVILLE, CENTERVILLE, MALONE, GREENWOOD, IRON CITY, DAMASCUS, JAKIN, BASCOM, SAFFOLD, CROSBY, LITTLE HOPE, MAYHAW, RIVERTURN, SHARPHAGEN, HORNSVILLE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P AND HENTOWN.