When the Southeast Alabama Dance Company performs its rendition of “Frozen 2” this month, audiences will get more than the standard stage set. They’ll get a digital backdrop for dancers.
The company will perform “Frozen 2: A Journey in Dance” at the Dothan Civic Center on March 12-15.
While “Frozen” fans may be more interested in Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, they could also be awed by the technology being utilized by the local dance company.
Ashlie Wells, SEADAC’s artistic director, said this is the first time SEADAC has used such technology, which has been growing in popularity with dance companies around the world. The projected backdrops are programmed to move around the dancers as required.
SEADAC is working with Chitwood Studios, a company based in Atlanta and created by a professional dancer, to create and map the digital scenery.
Like past performances by the dance company, the second half will feature dance numbers to show the company’s repertoire.
The dance company performed its version of “Frozen” six years ago, after the release of the original animated movie.
“It’s very different because it’s our dance interpretation,” Wells said. “All of the dance choreography has been created from scratch.”
She said the dance steps are a celebration of the beloved Disney movie.
Telling a story through dance that is known for its music and animated characters has its own difficulties. But as dancers, company members and choreographers work hard to create movements that express different emotions, Wells said.
“Very challenging but, again, very rewarding and the most fun,” she said. “I think Disney wanted everybody to fall in love with this story and the characters.”
