Diamond Rio performs in Enterprise on March 10

Country group Diamond Rio will perform March 10 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.
The concert, presented by the Coffee County Arts Alliance, will begin at 7 p.m.
Playing a hybrid of modern country, traditional bluegrass, and a hint of rock, the band is known for hits like “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day” and “I Believe.” The band’s later musical works were influenced by Christian country and country pop.
Diamond Rio formed in 1989 in Nashville and recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The band has sold more than 10 million albums and won a Grammy award in 2011 for “The Reason” in the category of Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album. The band also has a Dove award and six Vocal Group of the Year wins from both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Together, the group has released two greatest hits albums, earned five multi-week No. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified platinum and five gold albums, and released an autobiography. Known for its charity commitments as well as being long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for nonprofits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
For tickets or information, visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com or call 334-406-2787.
The group’s performance was scheduled following the cancellation of the Alliance’s February show, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” and tickets purchased for that show are good for Diamond Rio.
Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. If purchased at the show, tickets will be $35 for adults and $10 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased in Enterprise at David’s Westgate Beauty Salon (334-347-4247) and Redbrick Pizza (334-475-2156); in Fort Rucker at the MWR Central - Soldier Service Center (334-255-2997); and in Dothan at Scrubs 101 located behind Atlanta Bread Co. (334-671-9101).
