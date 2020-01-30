FEB. 1
MUSIC
House Whiskey, a country-rock band from Nashville, will perform at the Bama Slam Saloon, at 351 Country Road 156, in New Brockton on Saturday, Feb. 1. They have performed at the CMA Music Fest, the Houston Livestock Rodeo and opened for acts like The Charlie Daniels Band, Tracy Byrd, David Lee Murphy, Frank Foster and Lit.
MUSIC
Southern gospel group The Hoppers will be in concert Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville. The performance will be in the college’s wellness center. In addition to the concert, a southern-style meal will be served in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, beginning at 4 p.m. Concert tickets are $12 per person or $22 per person for the concert and dinner. Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF Business Office or by calling 850-263-3261 ext. 418 or 800-328-2660 ext. 418. Tickets for the combined meal and concert must be purchased in advance. Regular concert tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door on the night of the concert.
THEATER
“Forever First Lady” will be performed at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. The play, which tells the story of Michelle Obama’s life and becoming the first lady of the United States, is presented by North Highland Baptist Church and The Ordinary People Society. Tickets are $25-40. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
FEB. 4
MUSIC
Dallas Brass will perform at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Music South. Tickets are $9-29. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
FEB. 8
COMEDY
Comedian Killer Beaz will perform Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Yellow Rose Theater located at The Crossing at Big Creek on U.S. 231 South near Cottonwood. Tickets are $20. Visit EventBrite.com, TheCrossingBigCreek.com, or the Center Stage box office from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. daily to purchase tickets.
THEATER
“The Flight of Jackie Cochran” will be presented Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. by Forward DeFuniak Inc. at the Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The performance is a benefit for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, a National Register historic property and the signature building for the city. Jacqueline Cochran grew up in Northwest Florida and was an American racing pilot and the first woman to break the sound barrier during a 1953 flight. She served as the head of the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, leading about 1,000 civilian American women who ferried planes from factories to port cities in non-combat roles. Nancy Hasty, who portrays Cochran, wrote the one-woman play based on Cochran’s life. Reserve limited tickets by sending $25 per ticket to “Play” at 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435 (checks payable to Forward DeFuniak, Inc. with “Play” on the memo line). Retrieve your reserved tickets, with identification, at the door. If not sold out, tickets may also be purchased at the box office. For more information call 850-830-7663.
FEB. 10
STORYTELLING
An Evening with Sean of the South will be held at Wallace Community College’s Cherry Hall at its Dothan campus on Feb. 10 from 6-7 p.m. Writer Sean Dietrich has become known for his column “Sean of the South” as well as his books about life in the American South. He has become a popular speaker around the South, telling stories and singing during his appearances. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and are available on campus at the Phillip J. Hamm Library or the Wallace Bookstore in Cunningham Hall. Signed book copies will be available for purchase by cash, credit card or check. This program is funded in part by the Wallace Community College Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
FEB. 11
MUSIC
The Mike Schmitz Mercedes Benz of Dothan Community Concert benefiting Hits for Heroes will be held Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. In its fourth year, the concert brings together local choirs to raise money for veterans.
FEB. 13-15
THEATER
“West Side Story” will be presented at the Flowers Center in Ozark Feb. 13-15 by the Ozark and Dale County School Systems. All performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets ($15 each) can be purchased on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Flowers Center, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Or, call 334-443-0636. All seats are reserved.
FEB. 15
COMEDY
The Country Cool Comedy trio of Karen Mills, Leanne Morgan and Trish Suhr will perform two shows on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Dothan Opera House, adding a 3 p.m. show due to the evening concert at 7 p.m. selling out except for single seats. Tickets are $26-$41. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to order online or call the box office at 334-615-3175 and order over the phone. Box office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
FEB. 22
MUSIC
Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-75. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
FEB. 23
MUSIC
An Evening with Newsboys United with Special Guest Mandisa will be presented at the Dothan Civic Center on Feb. 23. Regular ticket prices are $18 for upper balcony, $23 for lower balcony ad up to $72 for floor seats closest to the stage. The concert also has VIP package add-ons ranging from $25 to $100 for items like early entrance, a pre-show Q&A with the Newsboys, souvenir and a backstage photo with Newsboys. The concert is presented by RTN, The JOY FM. For information, call the box office at 334-615-3175, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
MARCH 7
COMEDY
Nephew Tommy & Friends will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests include M.C. Lightfoot, JJ Williamson and Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson. Tickets are $35-45. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 13-14 & 20-22
THEATER
The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida, will present the Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” on March 13-14 and March 2-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. The play tells the story from the memory of Tom Wingfield, recounting life with his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura, after his father has left them and the illusions they built to make life bearable. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second St. in Chipley. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.
MARCH 18
MUSIC
The African Children’s Choir will perform Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at Ozark Baptist Church, 282 S. Union Ave. in Ozark. This is the 51st choir to tour from Africa since the choir was started in 1984 by the nonprofit, humanitarian organization Music for Life. The children will perform a new program, “Just as I Am,” featuring well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted at the performance to support the choir’s education, care, relief and development programs. For more information, call 334-774-9381.
MARCH 19
ETC.
“Remembering Hee Haw” will be at the Bama Slam Saloon in New Brockton on March 19 at 7 p.m. This traveling show will feature original cast members and regular guests of the hit country music variety show: Jana Jae, LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and T. Graham Brown. Dinner tickets are $50. Visit https://www.bamaslamsaloon.com/live-shows for more information.
MARCH 20
MUSIC
Gene Watson will perform at the Dothan Opera House on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47 plus fees. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 28
MUSIC
“Destination Motown” featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-35. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 2
ETC.
“Price is Right Live – On Stage” will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The game show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33-53. No purchase necessary to register to play. For details, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 4-5
ART
The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival will be held April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 5, 12-4 p.m., on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment, a student art display and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free.
APRIL 9
MUSIC
The Rescue Story Tour 2020 featuring Zach Williams with special guests We the Kingdom as well as Cain will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and go up to $165 for a VIP “Meat and Greet” with Zach Williams that includes a full-course gourmet meal prepared by California chef Paul Fields along with a photo with Williams, a gift bag, premium concert seats and early entry for merchandise shopping. For more information, call 334-615-3175.
