AUG. 23
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the Southern rock band Heyword on Aug. 23. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
AUG. 24
ETC.
Ozark on Tap Craft Beer & Music Festival will be held on Aug. 24 in downtown Ozark starting at 2 p.m. and featuring a penny beer garden, food trucks, street performers and a concert at the end, including performances by country singers Gabby Barrett and Adam Doleac. General admission ticket price is $40 through July 1. Ticket packages also available for VIP access as well as shuttle service from both Enterprise and Dothan. Visit www.ozarkontap.com for more information.
MUSIC
The Cultural Arts Center’s Art & Sound Downtown will be held Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. The festival will feature performances by Drum Circle City, Smoke & Steel, Bryson Conner Storey, Isaiah Coleman, Bethany Bradshaw, Markcus Cooper, the Wiregrass Irish Dancers and Glory Days. The event will also feature art and food vendors, Empty Bowls community glazing tent, and a kids’ area. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Children ages 12 and under enter free and armbands for the kids’ area are $5. Visit www.theculturalartscenter.org for more information.
THEATER
The drama “From His Prison Bed to Yours” will be performed at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24. Call the box office at 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
SEPT. 7
ART
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its First Saturday Family Day on Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The free come-and-go art activity will feature monoprinting. Families will create their own unique colorful prints in the museum’s studio using gelli plates, ink and stencils. Supplies provided. No pre-registration required. The museum is at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan. Call 334-794-3871 for more information.
SEPT. 13
COMEDY
Henry Cho returns to the Dothan Opera House with his Clean Comedy Tour on Sept. 13. Show begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $44. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for more information.
SEPT. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of the 2012 movie “The Sapphires” on Sept. 19. The movie, rated PG-13, starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food for local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall. The next Screen on the Green will be held Dec. 19 with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
SEPT. 21
THEATER
“Forever First Lady” presented by North Highland Baptist Church and T.O.P.S. will be performed at the Dothan Civic Center on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The play tells the real life story of Michelle Obama and stars Donald Gray, Genise Shelton and William Jackson. Ticket prices range from $25 to $41 based on seating. For more information, call the box office at 334-615-3175. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
SEPT. 27
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the classic rock band Fire Dogs on Sept. 27. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
OCT. 30
MUSIC
Jordan Feliz will be in concert Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center with “The Faith Tour” featuring I am They & Hannah Kerr. Ticket prices range from $21 to $56 depending on seating with VIP seats available for $72 per person (includes early admission and a Q&A with the artist). Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
