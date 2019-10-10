OCT. 12
ETC.
Headland’s 48th annual Harvest Day Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the downtown square. There will be more arts and crafts vendors, a classic car show, children’s games and rides, a variety of musicians and performers entertaining throughout the day and food from nonprofits and food trucks. A free park and ride shuttle will be available to transport people from the high school and elementary school parking lot to the festival area. For more information, contact the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce by phone at 334-693-3303, or by email at headlandALchamber@gmail.com or visit www.headlandal.com.
OCT. 15
MUSIC
Music South presents “Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Tribute” starring Craig A. Meyer and The Rocket Band on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. This musical show celebrates the hits, charisma and costumes of Sir Elton John. Tickets are $30 for adults; $20 for seniors, active military and students; and $10 for children. Call 334-615-3175 for more information or visit dothanciviccenter.org and etix.com for to buy tickets online.
OCT. 17
ETC.
Art After Hours at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., Dothan, will be held Oct. 17, 5:30-8 p.m. Free for members; $5 for non-members. Light snacks served; drinks available for purchase.
OCT. 19
ETC.
Taylor Made Festival will be held Oct. 19 in Taylor starting with a 5K run at 8 a.m., Washer Chunkin’ and Cornhole contests at 9:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The Taylor Seniorettes Dance Team will perform at noon and an Old Town Wild West show will start at 12:30 p.m. Hot air balloon rides and Huey helicopter rides will begin at 3 p.m. Musical performances start at 1:30 p.m. and feature Mark Lee of Third Day at 4:30 p.m. and Alabama singer Charity Bowden, who appeared on “The Voice” in 2016, at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks show starts at 8 p.m. followed by a concert by The 231 Band at 8:30 p.m. A free event, the Taylor Made Festival is hosted by the City of Taylor and activities are held around the town’s walking trail park behind city hall and the senior center.
OCT. 20
THEATER
Evangelist Selina Elijah presents the Christian play “When the Violent Take it by Force” for a single performance on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Tickets are $20 in advance. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
OCT. 22
MUSIC
Street Corner Symphony, a contemporary a Capella group, will perform Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
OCT. 22-26
THEATER
“Million Dollar Quartet” will be presented Oct. 22-26 by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews St. in Dothan with performances at 7 p.m. each night. The musical depicts a 1956 impromptu jam session that included Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The session, which was recorded, was dubbed as the Million Dollar Quartet. Ticket Sales begin Oct. 7. Adult tickets are $19; senior and student tickets are $17. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with reserved seating at 6:30 p.m. To buy tickets, call 334-794-0400 or visit seact.com.
OCT. 30
MUSIC
Jordan Feliz will be in concert Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center with “The Faith Tour” featuring I am They & Hannah Kerr. Ticket prices range from $21 to $56 depending on seating with VIP seats available for $72 per person (includes early admission and a Q&A with the artist). Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
NOV. 2
ART
First Saturday Family Day at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in Dothan will be held Nov. 2. The free come-and-go art activity for families starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. The activity for November is inspired by the Mexican celebration Day of the Dead. Design your own sugar skull or make a beautiful paper bouquet of marigolds.
NOV. 19
COMEDY
“A R-Rated Magic Show” featuring Grant Freeman will be at the Dothan Opera House on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique show of tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, comedy and magic in this show. Intended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $24-$36 depending on seating. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 9-14
THEATER
“Fruitcakes,” a Christmas comedy by Julian Wiles, will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Dec. 9-14 at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. A dinner theater, tickets are $40 for dinner and show or $20 for show only.
DEC. 12
MUSIC
Violinist Jaime Jorge will perform a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens at 7 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for the Adventist Community Services projects and hosted by Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Jorge has played in 60 countries and has released 17 albums. Tickets are $25. Dinner will be served. For ticket information, call Rosalind James, ACS director, at 334-618-3421.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food from local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
