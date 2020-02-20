FEB. 22
MUSIC
Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-75. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
FEB. 23
MUSIC
An Evening with Newsboys United with Special Guest Mandisa will be presented at the Dothan Civic Center on Feb. 23. Regular ticket prices are $18 for upper balcony, $23 for lower balcony ad up to $72 for floor seats closest to the stage. The concert also has VIP package add-ons ranging from $25 to $100 for items like early entrance, a pre-show Q&A with the Newsboys, souvenir and a backstage photo with Newsboys. The concert is presented by RTN, The JOY FM. For information, call the box office at 334-615-3175, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
FEB. 28
THEATER
A dramatic reading of “Agnes of God” will be directed by Ron Devane and performed on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Dothan Dance Club, 2563 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. Free admission with a cash/credit bar available. Summoned to a convent, a court-appointed psychiatrist is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. The Mother Superior determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing suspicions. This play contains discussions of murder, sexual assault, and mental health along themes of violence and religion. Not recommended for young audiences.
MARCH 7
COMEDY
Nephew Tommy & Friends will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests include M.C. Lightfoot, JJ Williamson and Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson. Tickets are $35-45. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 10
MUSIC
Diamond Rio will be in concert at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Presented by the Coffee County Arts Alliance, the concert is a replacement show for the canceled February show “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Tickets purchased for the canceled “Charlie Brown” show will be good for Diamond Rio, a country music band known for hits “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “I Believe.” Call 334-406-2787 for more information or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
MARCH 10-14
THEATER
“Mamma Mia!” will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Dothan Opera House March 10-14 with performances at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 and are $25 each for adults and $23 each for students, seniors and active military. Visit http://dothanciviccenter.org/ purchase tickets online or call the box office at 334-618-3175.
MARCH 12-15
DANCE
“Frozen 2” will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Dance Company at the Dothan Civic Center March 12-15. Performance times are 6:30 p.m. on March 12; 7:30 p.m. on March 13; and 2:30 p.m. on March 14 and March 15. Ticket prices range from $15 to $28 depending on seats selected and when purchase. Visit http://dothanciviccenter.org/ purchase tickets online or call the box office at 334-618-3175.
MARCH 13-14 & 20-22
THEATER
The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida, will present the Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” on March 13-14 and March 2-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. The play tells the story from the memory of Tom Wingfield, recounting life with his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura, after his father has left them and the illusions they built to make life bearable. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second St. in Chipley. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.
MARCH 18
MUSIC
The African Children’s Choir will perform Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at Ozark Baptist Church, 282 S. Union Ave. in Ozark. This is the 51st choir to tour from Africa since the choir was started in 1984 by the nonprofit, humanitarian organization Music for Life. The children will perform a new program, “Just as I Am,” featuring well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted at the performance to support the choir’s education, care, relief and development programs. For more information, call 334-774-9381.
MARCH 19
ETC.
“Remembering Hee Haw” will be at the Bama Slam Saloon in New Brockton on March 19 at 7 p.m. This traveling show will feature original cast members and regular guests of the hit country music variety show: Jana Jae, LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and T. Graham Brown. Dinner tickets are $50. Visit https://www.bamaslamsaloon.com/live-shows for more information.
MARCH 20
MUSIC
Gene Watson will perform at the Dothan Opera House on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47 plus fees. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 28
MUSIC
“Destination Motown” featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-35. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 2
ETC.
“Price is Right Live – On Stage” will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The game show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33-53. No purchase necessary to register to play. For details, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 4-5
ART
The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival will be held April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 5, 12-4 p.m., on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment, a student art display and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free.
APRIL 9
MUSIC
The Rescue Story Tour 2020 featuring Zach Williams with special guests We the Kingdom as well as Cain will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and go up to $165 for a VIP “Meat and Greet” with Zach Williams that includes a full-course gourmet meal prepared by California chef Paul Fields along with a photo with Williams, a gift bag, premium concert seats and early entry for merchandise shopping. For more information, call 334-615-3175.
MAY 1
MUSIC
The War and Treaty will perform at the Dothan Opera House on May 1 at 8 p.m. Presented by Live at the Opera Inc., tickets are $25 each. To buy online, visit dothanciviccenter.org. Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. The War and Treaty are the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter. They were named the 2019 Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Music Association and spent much of 2019 touring with Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, as well as joining the legendary Al Green for a run of dates. The duo blends Southern soul with elements of gospel, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and blues.
