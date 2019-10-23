OCT. 25
MOVIE
A viewing of “Casper: A Spirited Beginning” will be held Oct. 25 at Westgate Park in Dothan on the soccer fields across from the Miracle Field complex. Hosted by Dothan Leisure Services, the movie will start at 7 p.m. and gates will open at 6 p.m. Popcorn, drinks and candy will be sold. Admission is a $1 donation and proceeds will benefit the local Special Olympics. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown at the Westgate gym. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
OCT. 29-DEC. 14
ART
The Ann Rudd Art Center is currently hosting an exhibit commemorating Alabama's upcoming 200th birthday. The show will run through Dec. 14, the day of Alabama’s statehood. The art center, located on the square in downtown Ozark, will be filled with old photos, paintings, and mementos of Dale County and its people. Weekly hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday. Free admission.
OCT. 30
MUSIC
Jordan Feliz will be in concert Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center with “The Faith Tour” featuring I Am They and Hannah Kerr. Ticket prices range from $21 to $56 depending on seating with VIP seats available for $72 per person (includes early admission and a Q&A with the artist). Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
NOV. 2
ART
First Saturday Family Day at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in Dothan will be held Nov. 2. The free come-and-go art activity for families starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. The activity for November is inspired by the Mexican celebration Day of the Dead. Design your own sugar skull or make a beautiful paper bouquet of marigolds.
NOV. 7-9 & NOV. 14-16
THEATER
Alabama’s Official Folk Life Play “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” will be performed at the We Piddle Around Theater on North Main Street in Brundidge on Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. Tickets include pre-show music, a full country supper with dessert and the award-winning, original two-act folk life play. For tickets and information, call 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302 or visit www.piddle.org.
NOV. 11
ETC.
“Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition” will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. and will feature comics Pauly Shore and Tom Arnold as celebrity team captains and the televised “Family Feud” announcer Rubin Ervin as host. Ticket prices start at $30 and go up to $50. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org or etix.com to buy tickets online. No purchase is necessary to be considered as a contestant. To register for a chance to play, visit the registration area near the civic center box office three hours prior to show time. Open to those 18 years or older. To watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. Call 334-615-3175 for more information.
NOV. 14
MUSIC
Bad Wolves with special guest Fire from the Gods will perform at The Plant in Dothan on Thursday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/event-directory for an online link to buy tickets.
NOV. 15
MUSIC
Sister Hazel will be in concert at The Plant in Dothan on Friday, Nov. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/event-directory for an online link to buy tickets.
NOV. 19
COMEDY
“A R-Rated Magic Show” featuring Grant Freeman will be at the Dothan Opera House on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique show of tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, comedy and magic in this show. Intended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $24-$36 depending on seating. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 9-14
THEATER
“Fruitcakes,” a Christmas comedy by Julian Wiles, will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Dec. 9-14 at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. A dinner theater, tickets are $40 for dinner and show or $20 for show only.
DEC. 12
MUSIC
Violinist Jaime Jorge will perform a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens at 7 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for the Adventist Community Services projects and hosted by Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Jorge has played in 60 countries and has released 17 albums. Tickets are $25. Dinner will be served. For ticket information, call Rosalind James, ACS director, at 334-618-3421.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food from local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
DEC. 31
COMEDY
Comedian Chris Kattan & Friends and the Alabama Blues Brothers will perform Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve party in The Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek (formerly known as Center Stage) on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP dinner served at 6:15 p.m. and followed by a meet and greet with Kattan at 7 p.m. (Kattan will not be at the dinner). Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. The comedy show starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. The Alabama Blues Brothers will perform two sets of music from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $75 in advance, $100 the day of the show. VIP tickets are $150 in advance and $200 day of the show. All tickets include a late-night breakfast buffet. Must be 19 or older to enter.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
