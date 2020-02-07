FEB. 8
COMEDY
Comedian Killer Beaz performs Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek on U.S. Highway 231 South near Cottonwood. Tickets are $20. Visit EventBrite.com, TheCrossingBigCreek.com, or the Center Stage box office from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. to purchase tickets.
THEATER
“The Flight of Jackie Cochran” will be presented Saturday at 7 p.m. by Forward DeFuniak Inc. at the Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The performance is a benefit for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, a National Register historic property and the signature building for the city. Jacqueline Cochran grew up in Northwest Florida and was an American racing pilot and the first woman to break the sound barrier in a 1953 flight. She served as the head of the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, leading about 1,000 civilian American women who ferried planes from factories to port cities in noncombat roles. Nancy Hasty, who portrays Cochran, wrote the one-woman play based on Cochran’s life. Retrieve your reserved tickets, with identification, at the door. If not sold out, tickets can be purchased at the box office. For more information, call 850-830-7663.
FEB. 10
STORYTELLING
An Evening with Sean of the South will be held at Wallace Community College’s Cherry Hall at its Dothan campus Monday from 6-7 p.m. Writer Sean Dietrich has become known for his column “Sean of the South” as well as his books about life in the American South. He has become a popular speaker around the South, telling stories and singing at his appearances. Tickets are free but limited to two per person and are available on campus at the Phillip J. Hamm Library or the Wallace Bookstore in Cunningham Hall. Signed book copies will be available for purchase by cash, credit card or check. This program is funded in part by the Wallace Community College Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
MUSIC
A clarinet recital by Michael Thrasher will be held on The Baptist College of Florida campus in Graceville on Monday at 7 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel.
FEB. 11
MUSIC
The Mike Schmitz Mercedes Benz of Dothan Community Concert benefiting Hits for Heroes will be held Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. In its fourth year, the concert brings together local choirs to raise money for veterans.
FEB. 13-15
THEATER
“West Side Story” will be presented at the Flowers Center in Ozark on Feb. 13-15 by the Ozark and Dale County school systems. Performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets ($15 each) can be purchased Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Flowers Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or by calling 334-443-0636. All seats are reserved.
FEB. 14
MUSIC
“A Montage of Love Songs” will be presented by the Tri-State Community Orchestra on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. General admission is $15 and tickets for seniors, students and military are $12.
FEB. 15
COMEDY
The Country Cool Comedy trio of Karen Mills, Leanne Morgan and Trish Suhr will perform two shows Feb. 15 at the Dothan Opera House, adding a 3 p.m. show due to the evening concert at 7 p.m. selling out (except for single seats). Tickets are $26-$41. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to order online or call the box office at 334-615-3175. Box office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
FEB. 20
ART
A Caring for the Wiregrass through Art reception will be held Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Health Center South, 2826 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. A partnership of the Wallace Community College-Dothan Foundation, the Heersink Family Foundation and the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the reception features selected works by artists living and working in the tri-state region. Artists will have the opportunity to attend and network with potential buyers. Proceeds of art sales will support the advancement of Wallace Community College-Dothan Health Science Programs. Acquired artwork will be on display in the Heersink Family Health Science Building, a three-story space on the Wallace Campus that allows students from all eight health science programs to practice teamwork as part of caring for patients.
FEB. 22
MUSIC
Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-75. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
FEB. 23
MUSIC
An Evening with Newsboys United with Special Guest Mandisa will be presented at the Dothan Civic Center on Feb. 23. Regular ticket prices are $18 for upper balcony, $23 for lower balcony ad up to $72 for floor seats closest to the stage. The concert also has VIP package add-ons ranging from $25 to $100 for items like early entrance, a pre-show Q&A with the Newsboys, souvenir and a backstage photo with Newsboys. The concert is presented by RTN, The JOY FM. For information, call the box office at 334-615-3175, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
FEB. 28
THEATER
A dramatic reading of “Agnes of God” will be directed by Ron Devane and performed on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Dothan Dance Club, 2563 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. Free admission with a cash/credit bar available. Summoned to a convent, a court-appointed psychiatrist is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. The Mother Superior determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing suspicions. This play contains discussions of murder, sexual assault, and mental health along themes of violence and religion. Not recommended for young audiences.
MARCH 7
COMEDY
Nephew Tommy & Friends will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests include M.C. Lightfoot, JJ Williamson and Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson. Tickets are $35-45. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 10-14
THEATER
“Mamma Mia!” will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Dothan Opera House March 10-14 with performances at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 and are $25 each for adults and $23 each for students, seniors and active military.
MARCH 13-14 & 20-22
THEATER
The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida, will present the Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” on March 13-14 and March 2-21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. The play tells the story from the memory of Tom Wingfield, recounting life with his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura, after his father has left them and the illusions they built to make life bearable. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second St. in Chipley. For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.
MARCH 18
MUSIC
The African Children’s Choir will perform Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at Ozark Baptist Church, 282 S. Union Ave. in Ozark. This is the 51st choir to tour from Africa since the choir was started in 1984 by the nonprofit, humanitarian organization Music for Life. The children will perform a new program, “Just as I Am,” featuring well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations will be accepted at the performance to support the choir’s education, care, relief and development programs. For more information, call 334-774-9381.
MARCH 19
ETC.
“Remembering Hee Haw” will be at the Bama Slam Saloon in New Brockton on March 19 at 7 p.m. This traveling show will feature original cast members and regular guests of the hit country music variety show: Jana Jae, LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and T. Graham Brown. Dinner tickets are $50. Visit https://www.bamaslamsaloon.com/live-shows for more information.
MARCH 20
MUSIC
Gene Watson will perform at the Dothan Opera House on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47 plus fees. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
MARCH 28
MUSIC
“Destination Motown” featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will be at the Dothan Opera House on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-35. To purchase, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 2
ETC.
“Price is Right Live — On Stage” will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The game show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33-53. No purchase necessary to register to play. For details, visit dothanciviccenter.org for an online link or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
APRIL 4-5
ART
The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival will be held April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 5, 12-4 p.m., on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment, a student art display and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free.
APRIL 9
MUSIC
The Rescue Story Tour 2020 featuring Zach Williams with special guests We the Kingdom as well as Cain will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and go up to $165 for a VIP “Meat and Greet” with Zach Williams that includes a full-course gourmet meal prepared by California chef Paul Fields along with a photo with Williams, a gift bag, premium concert seats and early entry for merchandise shopping. For more information, call 334-615-3175.
