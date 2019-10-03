OCT. 12
ETC.
Headland’s 48th annual Harvest Day Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the downtown square. There will be more arts and crafts vendors, a classic car show, children’s games and rides, a variety of musicians and performers entertaining throughout the day and food from nonprofits and food trucks. A free park and ride shuttle will be available to transport people from the high school and elementary school parking lot to the festival area. For more information, contact the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce by phone at 334-693-3303, or by email at headlandALchamber@gmail.com or visit www.headlandal.com.
OCT. 20
THEATER
Evangelist Selina Elijah presents the Christian play “When the Violent Take it by Force” for a single performance on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Tickets are $20 in advance. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
OCT. 22
MUSIC
Street Corner Symphony, a contemporary a Capella group, will perform Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
OCT. 22-26
THEATER
“Million Dollar Quartet” will be presented Oct. 22-26 by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews St. in Dothan with performances at 7 each night. The musical depicts a 1956 impromptu jam session that included Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The session, which was recorded, was dubbed as the Million Dollar Quartet. Ticket Sales begin Oct. 7. Adult tickets are $19; senior and student tickets are $17. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with reserved seating at 6:30 p.m. To buy tickets, call 334-794-0400 or visit seact.com.
OCT. 30
MUSIC
Jordan Feliz will be in concert Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center with “The Faith Tour” featuring I am They & Hannah Kerr. Ticket prices range from $21 to $56 depending on seating with VIP seats available for $72 per person (includes early admission and a Q&A with the artist). Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
NOV. 19
COMEDY
“A R-Rated Magic Show” featuring Grant Freeman will be at the Dothan Opera House on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique show of tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, comedy and magic in this show. Intended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $24-$36 depending on seating. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food for local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
