NOV. 2
ART
First Saturday Family Day at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in Dothan will be held Nov. 2. The free come-and-go art activity for families starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. The activity for November is inspired by the Mexican celebration Day of the Dead. Design your own sugar skull or make a beautiful paper bouquet of marigolds.
NOV. 7-9 & NOV. 14-16
THEATER
Alabama’s Official Folk Life Play “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” will be performed at the We Piddle Around Theater on North Main Street in Brundidge on Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. Tickets include pre-show music, a full country supper with dessert and the award-winning, original two-act folk life play. For tickets and information, call 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302 or visit www.piddle.org.
NOV. 14
MUSIC
Bad Wolves with special guest Fire from the Gods will perform at The Plant in Dothan on Thursday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/event-directory for an online link to buy tickets.
NOV. 15
MUSIC
Sister Hazel will be in concert at The Plant in Dothan on Friday, Nov. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/event-directory for an online link to buy tickets.
NOV. 19
COMEDY
“A R-Rated Magic Show” featuring Grant Freeman will be at the Dothan Opera House on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique show of tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, comedy and magic in this show. Intended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $24-$36 depending on seating. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 9-14
THEATER
“Fruitcakes,” a Christmas comedy by Julian Wiles, will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Dec. 9-14 at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. A dinner theater, tickets are $40 for dinner and show or $20 for show only.
DEC. 12
MUSIC
Violinist Jaime Jorge will perform a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens at 7 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for the Adventist Community Services projects and hosted by Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Jorge has played in 60 countries and has released 17 albums. Tickets are $25. Dinner will be served. For ticket information, call Rosalind James, ACS director, at 334-618-3421.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food from local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
DEC. 31
COMEDY
Comedian Chris Kattan & Friends and the Alabama Blues Brothers will perform Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve party in The Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek (formerly known as Center Stage) on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP dinner served at 6:15 p.m. and followed by a meet and greet with Kattan at 7 p.m. (Kattan will not be at the dinner). Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. The comedy show starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. The Alabama Blues Brothers will perform two sets of music from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $75 in advance, $100 the day of the show. VIP tickets are $150 in advance and $200 day of the show. All tickets include a late-night breakfast buffet. Must be 19 or older to enter.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
