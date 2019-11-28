NOV. 29-DEC. 31
HOLIDAYS
Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, will open on Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 31 around the town’s round lake in its historic district. Entry fee is $3 per person with ages 6 and under free. Tickets and passes can be purchased at the gate at 3 Circle Drive. For more information, visit www.defuniaksprings.net or by calling city hall at 850-892-8500.
DEC. 3
HOLIDAYS
Troy University’s music department students and faculty will present “A Southern Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 3 at the Dothan Opera House following the City of Dothan’s 41st annual Christmas tree lighting. The tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. and the Christmas music show will begin at 7 p.m. Opera House doors will open at 6 p.m. The show is free to attend and seating is general admission, however, tickets should be reserved by calling the box office at 334-615-3175. Those who reserve tickets online will have to pay a service charge. Some seats will be held for those with accessibility needs.
DEC. 5
MUSIC
Front Porch Sessions with JJ Grey will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $41 each in advance and $46 the day of show. Call 334-615-3175 for more information or visit dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 5-6
THEATER
Chipola Music Department’s “A Chipola Christmas” is set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, at 7 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts. The concert will feature Chipola music students and community members performing music and dance. Tickets are $10. Chipola’s Take Stock in Children program will host a dinner-and-a-show fundraising event for the Friday, Dec. 6, performance. The Take Stock in Children program provides mentoring and scholarships to deserving high school students. For $30, patrons get dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the Cultural Center on College Street and a pass for the show at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts. Tickets are available at the Center for the Arts Box Office and online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call the box office at 850-718-2420.
DEC. 5-8
DANCE
The Southeast Alabama Dance Company will perform “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Dothan Civic Center on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.; and Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Advance ticket prices range from $15 to $25. On the day of show, prices will be $18 to $28. Visit dothanciviccenter.org for more information or call the box office at 334-615-3175.
DEC. 6
MUSIC
Shane Owens will hold a “Nothing Compares to Christmas” holiday celebration and CD release party on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. VIP tickets will be available for $51 and will include a meet and greet with Owens and an autographed copy of his newest CD. Other ticket prices will range from $11 to $26 depending on seating location.
DEC. 8
MUSIC
The Heart to Heart Singers will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church at 1380 W. Main St. in Dothan. For more information, visit www.fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.
DEC. 9-14
THEATER
“Fruitcakes,” a Christmas comedy by Julian Wiles, will be presented by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Dec. 9-14 at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. A dinner theater, tickets are $40 for dinner and show or $20 for show only.
DEC. 10
MUSIC
Music South’s Holiday Gala with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra will be held Dec. 10 at the Dothan Civic Center with a dinner served from 6-7 p.m. followed by the concert. Special musical guests include former Celtic Woman member Chloë Agnew and Balsam Range. For concert-only tickets − $10 to $20 – visit dothanciviccenter.org. For dinner and concert tickets − $85 per table seat – call Music South at 334-699-8542.
DEC. 12
MUSIC
Violinist Jaime Jorge will perform a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens at 7 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for the Adventist Community Services projects and hosted by Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Jorge has played in 60 countries and has released 17 albums. Tickets are $25. Dinner will be served. For ticket information, call Rosalind James, ACS director, at 334-618-3421.
DEC. 12-14
DANCE
Patti Rutland Jazz Dance Company will present “Santa’s Workshop” at the Dothan Civic Center Dec. 12-14 with public performances at 6:30 p.m. Tickets bought in advance are $17 for ages 13 and up and $15 for ages 12 and younger. On the day of show, ticket prices will be $20 for ages 13 and up and $17 for ages 12 and younger. Visit dothanciviccenter.org or call 334-615-3175.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food from local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
DEC. 31
COMEDY
Comedian Chris Kattan & Friends and the Alabama Blues Brothers will perform Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve party in The Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek (formerly known as Center Stage) on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP dinner served at 6:15 p.m. and followed by a meet and greet with Kattan at 7 p.m. (Kattan will not be at the dinner). Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. The comedy show starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. The Alabama Blues Brothers will perform two sets of music from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $75 in advance, $100 the day of the show. VIP tickets are $150 in advance and $200 day of the show. All tickets include a late-night breakfast buffet. Must be 19 or older to enter.
JAN. 9
MUSIC
The Chipola Artist Series will present Jukebox Saturday Night on Jan. 9. Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the big bands during the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s with performances of hits originally recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more. A reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union. For information on tickets, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
JAN. 22
ETC.
Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. as part of their “Pushing the Limits” world tour. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.
JAN. 24
MUSIC
Robert Earl Keen will be in concert on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Presented by Live at the Opera Inc., tickets are $38 and can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center box office or online through dothanciviccenter.org or etix.com.
JAN. 25-26
ART
Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood will hold its annual Art Auction on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 with a new auction house, new auctioneer, new genres of art and memorabilia. On Saturday, a preview begins at 6:30 p.m. with the auction at 7:15 p.m. Admission: $10 per person if purchased in advance; $12 at the door. Wine and cheese with a beer tasting by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water also available. A Second Chance event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. There is no admission charge on Sunday. Temple Emanu-El is located at 188 N. Park Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-792-5001. Major credit cards accepted. Art in all media and price ranges and framed art reasonably priced. A portion of the proceeds go to support local community charities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.